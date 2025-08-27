A senior Taliban official said that they are 'ready and willing' to work with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The militants said they are willing to accept aid in accommodations and food instead of money. The news follows Farage's crackdown on illegal migrants and the unveiling of Operation Restoring Justice.

The Taliban on Nigel Farage

After Nigel Farage's vow to deport 600,000 illegal migrants, a Taliban official spoke to The Telegraph concerning the matter. They said that they're 'ready and willing' to receive whoever Farage sends them.

The official said they 'are prepared to work with anyone who can help end the struggles of Afghan refugees, as we know many of them do not have a good life abroad'.

He also cited their refusal to take money to accept their own people. However, he did welcome support through accommodations and feeding for people returning from Iran and Pakistan.

The official also suggested that it would be easier for Afghanistan to 'deal' with Reform than Labour. He also said that the Islamic Emirate is determined to make Afghanistan a place where everyone being sent back by Farage can live with dignity.

'We will have to see what Mr. Farage does when or if he becomes prime minister of Britain, but since his views are different, it may be easier to deal with him than the current ones'. 'We will accept anyone he sends, whether they are legal or illegal refugees in Britain', he added.

This morning, Tory Chairman Kevin Hollinrake confirmed that his party would 'potentially' look into striking a deal with the Taliban. That said, an illegal migrant returns deal could be in the works.

The Taliban are Islamist militants who endured two decades of war prior to taking control of Afghanistan in 2021. They enforce brutal Sharia law, which includes strict rules on women, media and daily life.

The group has established their methods through violence and fear, and have been branded terrorists by the West. The Taliban have been accused of harbouring extremists while crushing human rights and clinging to power.

Farage on Illegal Migrants

Farage claims that their crackdown on illegal migrants will save taxpayers billions. He explained, saying that 'a mix between total despair and rising anger' enveloped the public over the Channel crossings.

He also unveiled Operation Restoring Justice, a five-year emergency programme. This plan aims to address what he called an 'invasion' on Britain's borders, pledging the boldest deportation plan by a UK party.

This plan centres on a new Illegal Migration or Mass Deportation Bill. This makes it the Home Secretary's legal duty to remove individuals who arrive in Britain unlawfully.

Further, the plan also strips courts and judges of the power to block flights. It will have Britain quit the European Convention on Human Rights, scrap the Human Rights Act and suspend the Refugee Convention for five years.

Reform has also made re-entry after deportation a crime, which leads to up to five years in jail and a lifetime ban upon return. Further, this makes tearing up identification papers punishable with the same penalties.

As per Farage, women and children are to be detained and removed under the plans as well. For now, 'phase one' focuses on men, with women and unaccompanied minors deported 'towards the latter half' of the five-year plan.

The Reform leader also suggested that children born in Britain to illegal migrant parents could also be deported. However, he admitted that this would be 'complex'.

How Else Will the Taliban Benefit From Farage?

Farage spoke to Reform efficiency chief Zia Yusuf concerning his end goal. 'But do we realistically think, Zia, that we can deport 500,000 to 600,000 people in the lifetime of the first Parliament'?

Yusuf replied, saying 'Totally', and proceeded to suggest the figure could go over 650,000. This number is more than ten times than last year's 9,072 deportations.

Yusuf then said 'With Nigel as Prime Minister, not a single lawyer nor judge will be able to stop a deportation flight'. The scheme will cost Reform £10 billion over five years.

However, they insist that it would save £7 billion in the first parliament and £42 billion over a decade. This stems from axing hotel bills, housing costs and welfare.

For securing returns, a £2 billion fund will be offered to countries like Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iran. When asked if this meant payments to the Taliban or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Farage didn't respond directly.

Instead, he said no illegal migrants from Iran should be able to walk the streets of Britain.