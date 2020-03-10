While Shania Twain has won her battle against Lyme disease, aging was a battle she didn't want to waste her time on.

Shania Twain says she didn't and still doesn't waste her time thinking about growing older, as she feels "aging is a battle you can't win," reports US Weekly.

In her latest appearance on the "LadyGang" podcast which will air on Tuesday, the 54-year-old was asked when did she start to feel confident and acknowledge her own power as an artist, to which she replied: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time.

"Stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, aging is a battle you can't win," the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer told hosts Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not gonna sit around," added Twain, who has been married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011.

The Canadian singer made a comeback to the music industry with "Now" in 2017, 15 years after she released her last album "Up!" in 2002, and is currently headlining a Las Vegas residency. Twain who had two open-throat surgeries in the past said she has even bigger dreams to achieve no matter how old she gets.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream. I want to fantasise and enjoy what I do have and just, like, forget about the stuff I can't change, or that I can't have," the mother-of-one said. "So, I think it's a waste of time and energy to worry about trying to slow my aging process down," she added.

The country singer recently opened up about finding her "new voice" after her open-throat surgeries and said: "To be honest...I'm never gonna have my old voice again and that's just the way it is. I'm OK with that. I've found a new voice and I like it."