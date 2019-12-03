"The Voice" Season 17 Week 4 of Live Playoffs is a "Challenge Week" for the Top 10 contenders of the competition wherein the final 10 performed to make space in semi-finals happening next week. With every passing week, the show and the contestants are getting closer to crowning "The Voice" winner.

Following the challenge week performances, audiences are allowed to vote for their favourite artist and save them from getting eliminated in Tuesday's episode of week 4 Live Playoffs. The three artists with fewest votes will compete in Instant save, following which two contenders will be eliminated. Which of these artists will not make it to the top 8? Before we find out, here is a rundown of what happened in "The Voice" season 17 top 10 live performances.

The first one performing tonight was Team Gwen's Rose Short. She sang "God's Country" by Blake Shelton and she got the coaches on their feet. Next up was Marybeth Byrd from Team Legend singing "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez. She left the coaches floored with her rendition of the song.

Fans are warned there were more than a few artists who got the coaches and the audiences on their feet. Kat Hammock from Team Blake took the stage next to perform "You're Still the One" by Shania Twain and left the four coaches in awe. Gwen Stefani found the performance magical and Coach Blake Shelton said it was his "new favourite performance."

During the little break, Kane Brown performed "Homesick." Returning back to the competitors, Shane Q from team Kelly performed "Caribbean Queen" by Billy Ocean and Coach Kelly Clarkson was more than pleased with his choice of song. Jake Hoot from Team Kelly performed "That Ain't My Truck" by Rhett Akins in honour of his cousin who was killed in Afghanistan. Coach Gwen said that he is a true country star.

Moving on to the next performance. Next up was Team Gwen's Joana Martinez singing "Impossible" by Christina Aguilera. Following which, Katie Kadan from Team Legend took the stage to deliver a powerful performance of "Rolling in the Deep" by Adele. And indeed, she lit up the stage.

Hello Sunday from team Kelly sang "Stone Cold" by Demi Lovato leaving the coaches emotional. Ricky Duran from Team Blake performed a rendition of "Born Under a Bad Sign" by Albert King. The performance really set the stage on fire with excitement. The last one competing among "The Voice" season 17 Top 10 was Will Breman from "Team Legend." He sang "My Body" by Young the Giant and Gwen felt he was "masterful."

While fans can vote for their favourite artists until 7:00 am ET Tuesday, streaming the songs on Apple Music is also counted as the vote. Therefore, the artists with most downloads or streams get Apple Music Stream Multiplier. It might be hard to predict the results simply based on iTunes chart ranking only hours after the performance. Nevertheless, here is iTunes Chart ranking for the Top 10 artists for their live performance in Live Playoffs week 4 as of now.

"The Voice" Season 17 Top 10 results/eliminations predictions: iTunes Top 100 chart rankings:

#9 Jake Hoot (Team Kelly)

#15 Katie Kadan (Team Legend)

#25 Ricky Duran (Team Blake)

#30 Rose Short (Team Gwen)

#41 Kat Hammock (Team Blake)

#45 Will Breman (Team Legend)

#58 Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend)

#59 Hello Sunday (Team Kelly)

Unfortunately, Shane Q and Joana Martinez did not make it to Top 100 so far. Hence, it is safe to assume they might be in danger this week. However, fans must note that these are mere speculations and predictions. Actual results will be declared on Tuesday when "The Voice" season 17 Week 4 results episode airs on NBC.