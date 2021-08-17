Paris Saint-Germain player Angel di Maria has made some bold claims about the state of mind of fellow Argentina international Sergio Aguero following the latter's move to FC Barcelona from Manchester City this summer. According to Argentina's Copa America hero, his compatriot "wants to kill himself" due to the disappointing turn of events this summer.

First of all, it was well-publicised that Aguero was brought to the Camp Nou from Premier League champions Manchester City in an attempt to convince Lionel Messi to stay. Aguero arrived on a free transfer early in the summer, but several weeks later, he found out that he won't actually be playing alongside his childhood friend.

Barcelona failed to re-sign Messi owing to their dire financial situation. Messi did not share the Barcelona dressing room with Aguero for a single minute, as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was shown the exit door last week. He has since signed on to join Di Maria at Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Aguero by his lonesome at the Camp Nou.

Apart from the Messi situation, Aguero has had a disastrous start to his Barcelona career. a tendon injury has ruled him out for at least ten weeks, meaning it will be deep into the season before he can finally make his official Barcelona debut.

According to Diario Ole, Di Maria said, "Kun [Aguero] wants to kill himself, what's he going to do? The worst thing is that he's injured himself again. He was making a great effort with his knee and it's happened again. Hopefully he'll be able to get back to what he is."

The situation is certainly less than ideal for Aguero, who also accepted a pay cut to make the move to the La Liga giants. The chance to play with Messi was a big draw, but that won't happen now and he has started his Barcelona career on the sidelines. He will want to recover quickly, or risk fading into oblivion as the club rebuild for their future in the post-Messi era.

It is certainly a disappointing turn of events for Aguero who enjoyed a massively successful spell at City, where he holds the record as the club's all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 390 appearances.