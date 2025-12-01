Reports indicate that Capcom is preparing a new mainline Dead Rising entry, one that brings Frank West back into focus for the first time in years.

While Capcom has kept quiet, multiple sources suggest that the publisher has already moved ahead with a continuation of the original game's storyline.

As per MP1st, claiming the project has been in development since 2023 under the codename Rec. This entry is described as a full sequel rather than a remaster or remake. That makes it the first proper continuation centred on Frank West since the original 2006 release.

The move also signals a shift in direction after the 2024 Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, which refreshed the series for new platforms without changing the underlying story.

A New Setting in Hollywood

Instead of returning to the mall that defined the first game, this sequel reportedly transports players to Hollywood.

The entire experience unfolds inside a large enclosed movie studio lot. This location acts as the backdrop for the story, exploration and combat, offering a collection of themed environments within a single contained space.

[SCOOP] New Dead Rising in development and it will star Frank West again.



Plot details, early gameplay info and more here ---> https://t.co/pQH3objF0c pic.twitter.com/oiKh4xvdEc — MP1st (@MPFirst) November 28, 2025

The studio lot becomes Frank West's prison. Reports claim that a deranged film director has taken control of the area and uses it as a playground for twisted cinematic experiments.

Frank and other survivors are forced into staged trials, each serving as material for the director's personal masterpiece. Every part of the studio is designed as a set piece, giving the director total control over the action.

Confirmed Returning Features

Psychopaths have been part of the series' identity since the beginning, and reports indicate that this sequel brings them back in full force. Some work directly for the film director. One example described in the early leaks involves his right-hand assistant.

Frank apparently saves this individual near the start of the game, unaware that the assistant has already been manipulated. The assistant records Frank's actions with a device strapped to their chest, as well as an explosive placed by the director to keep them in line.

Survivors return, too. Instead of shoppers or workers, the survivors here include actors and crew members who have taken shelter throughout the studio lot. This fits the Hollywood theme while still giving players the familiar task of locating and protecting stranded characters.

A new Dead Rising game, codenamed "Rec," is currently in development, according to sources. | 📺Read More: https://t.co/dBG4S8UdQe pic.twitter.com/eKJJHMW9yt — 78INC.US Gaming (@78INCUS) November 30, 2025

Frank West's camera has been a trademark tool across the series. Reports claim the new game brings back the camera mechanic, allowing players to photograph events and scenes across the studio lot. This lines up closely with the director's obsession with filming everything, creating a constant link between gameplay and the plot.

The time limit also returns. In the first Dead Rising, the countdown added pressure to every decision. Here, the director sets the conditions. He threatens to destroy the entire studio if Frank or the survivors fail to meet his demands. This brings back the urgency that defined the earlier games and gives the sequel's pacing structure.

For now, the project remains unannounced. Capcom has not confirmed anything related to Rec or any new instalment in the series. Still, with several sources pointing to the same details and development timeline, anticipation is already growing among long-time fans.

Frank West's potential return marks a significant moment for the franchise. If the reports prove accurate, Dead Rising may finally be stepping back into the spotlight with a story that continues directly from where it first began.