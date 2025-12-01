The line between human creativity and artificial intelligence is blurring, even in our favourite virtual worlds. Gamers are up in arms following the latest Fortnite update, alleging that some new visual elements were created using AI.

The much-loved Simpsons mini-season has ended, and Fortnite Chapter 7 is here. It brings a Kill Bill partnership and a revised Pussy Wagon vehicle. Yet, those changes are not what are currently capturing the community's attention.

Is AI Art Creeping into Our Games? Fortnite Fans Speak Out

Instead, the current outrage stems from the belief that certain graphics introduced in this update were created using artificial intelligence. The key evidence is a visual: a picture of a yeti resting in a net, its feet hanging down, which clearly shows nine toes. Even now, generating realistic hands and feet remains a persistent challenge for artificial intelligence artwork.

Several additional posters and artworks are now attracting criticism for the smudged quality often associated with AI work. Moreover, an anime-inspired decal featuring Marty McFly has drawn doubt, looking very much like the Ghibli-esque AI copies that were popular across the internet for a short time.

'IIRC, the Marty McFly spray is part of the Battle Pass, so you're paying for that,' says one user on a discussion board. 'Between this and the next season, which is rumoured to be Harry Potter themed, I'm done with this game.'

Sweeney in the Crosshairs: 'Replace Him With AI?'

Tim Sweeney has attracted intense criticism on Reddit for his recent statements about the seemingly unavoidable use of AI across all areas of video game creation. The chief executive's recent remarks, which suggested that AI would be used in every aspect of game development, led to intense scrutiny on the Reddit forum.

'The real question I'm surprised nobody has thrown at Sweeney,' one user asks. 'if AI can do a lot of the hard work, why don't we just replace him with AI?'

Within a different Reddit thread titled 'Say 'No' to AI slop, a billion-dollar company should have no problem supporting real artists for real art,' Fortnite players have detailed their views on various graphics suspected of being AI-generated, such as posters and decals used in the game, with certain members proposing that people stop playing altogether.

The Nine-Toed Yeti: The Smoking Gun

A separate Reddit discussion thread features an in-game graphic that appears to depict the nine-toed Yeti. The unsettling picture of the Yeti, believed to have nine toes, was shared in a separate forum post.

'I only want AI for mundane tasks that slow down development, not creative elements,' a frustrated user commented. 'Naturally, corporations want AI for everything so they don't have to employ a workforce.'

A different individual argued, 'It doesn't matter if not everyone is going to see it or use it that doesn't stop the fact that generative AI is horrible for the environment, steals from artists and just generally looks bad.'

Another user asserted, 'It's just lazy especially considering that the poster head is completely optional.' The Original Poster (OP) concluded, 'If people don't take a collective stance against AI, then don't be surprised when future skins, music, and other things are significantly crappier because they're made by AI.'

Defining 'AI Slop': What the Community Sees

The phrase 'AI slop' is now a common way to describe extremely bland graphics thought to be created by image-making software rather than real people. Players report that these visuals are simple to identify: they feature misshapen hands, inconsistent faces, excessively smooth surfaces, and characters that initially look great but are disturbing upon closer inspection.

The fanbase claims this content diminishes the game's aesthetic quality. 'It used to feel curated,' a social media user commented. 'Now it feels auto-generated.' Other players suggest that this visual disorder is turning the Discover mode into a messy area full of easy-to-create content designed only for clicks.