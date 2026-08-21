A mother and daughter who vanished during a trip to Europe reportedly asked an AI chatbot how to start a new life without being traced. Days later, investigators found them safe in Argentina. The information that reportedly helped police trace their journey included the history of their conversations with Google's Gemini chatbot.

Mali Yahalomi and her daughter Liel were reported missing after disappearing in Vienna, Austria, in mid-August. Their disappearance prompted an international search as relatives and authorities tried to establish what had happened to them. Israeli media later reported that the two women had left voluntarily. According to reports, they had planned to start a new life abroad.

The Questions They Asked AI

Before they disappeared, the women reportedly asked Gemini how to move to another country without being traced. Their reported questions included how to prevent a mobile phone from revealing their location and how to delete applications that could allow tracking.

They also reportedly asked which South American countries did not have extradition agreements with Israel. At the time, neither woman was suspected of committing a crime in Israel. Other reported questions concerned obtaining a mobile phone without providing identification.

Israeli media reported that the pair had considered changing their identities before starting a new life abroad. The reported Gemini conversations later became relevant to the investigation. According to The Times of Israel, investigators obtained access to the chatbot history, which helped them in their search for the missing women.

A Journey Across Continents

Yahalomi and her daughter were last known to be in Vienna. Their disappearance was considered unusual and triggered a wide search involving Israeli authorities and police in other countries. Investigators later traced a journey that reportedly took the pair through several countries in Europe before they travelled to Argentina.

Reports said the women bought a mobile phone in the Czech Republic and later travelled through Germany. They eventually continued to South America. Police located them on an intercity bus in Buenos Aires on August 16. Both were safe.

They Said They Left Voluntarily

After they were found, the women spoke with Walter Kogan, an Israeli police representative in South America. They reportedly said they had left voluntarily and had not been threatened with violence. According to Channel 12, they said: We simply want to disconnect from the family, from the country.

Police have not publicly established the full reason for their decision to leave Israel secretly. Some reports suggested that financial difficulties may have played a role. However, the precise reason for their departure remains unclear. The investigation did not find evidence that the women had been kidnapped or were victims of a violent crime.

How Chatbot History Helped the Search

The case has drawn attention because investigators reportedly used information from an AI chatbot while searching for the women. Google's privacy policy states that the company may disclose personal information when required to comply with applicable law, legal process or enforceable governmental requests. The company also says it reviews requests for user information and may challenge or seek to narrow requests it considers overly broad or legally invalid.

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This does not mean law enforcement can access every AI conversation without restrictions. The circumstances in which information can be disclosed depend on applicable law and legal processes. However, chatbot conversations can contain information that may become relevant to an investigation.

In this case, investigators reportedly used the Gemini history to better understand the women's plans and movements. The information was considered alongside other evidence gathered during the international search.

What the Case Shows About Digital Records

The Yahalomi investigation has highlighted the role that digital records can play in missing persons cases. AI chatbots allow users to ask questions about personal matters, travel and other subjects through conversational interfaces. Technology companies have different policies regarding the collection, retention, and management of user data.

Google provides information about how data from its services is handled through its privacy policies and account settings. The company's policies also explain the circumstances in which it may respond to valid legal requests for user information. Users who want to understand how a particular AI service handles their information can review those policies directly. For Yahalomi and her daughter, the search began after they disappeared in Austria and ended when investigators found them safely in Argentina.

The pair were not suspected of committing a crime. But investigators had to determine whether they were in danger or had left voluntarily. According to reports, the history of their conversations with an AI chatbot provided investigators with information that helped them locate the missing mother and daughter.