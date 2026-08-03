Greek police are continuing efforts to identify a group of 'American friends' a Scottish woman planned to meet before her body was found inside a suitcase abandoned in a derelict building in Athens, despite the arrest of a suspect in the case.

Elisabeth-Jane Ross, 38, from the Edinburgh area, was discovered dead in the Kypseli district of the Greek capital on 18 July after a homeless man found the suitcase inside an abandoned building. Detectives believe identifying the people Ross intended to meet could help establish her final movements before her death, although police have not suggested they are suspects.

The investigation has already led to the arrest of a 26-year-old foreign national, identified by Greek media as an Afghan citizen. Greek police said he admitted placing Ross's body inside a suitcase, transporting it and later using her bank cards. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing while toxicology tests determine how she died.

Police Continue Search for American Contacts

According to the Hellenic Police, Ross arrived in Greece on 26 June and initially stayed with friends in Keratsini, west of central Athens. Before leaving on 10 July, she told them she planned to travel to Kypseli on 15 July to meet American friends or acquaintances.

Officers are working to identify the individuals as they reconstruct Ross's movements before her death. Police have not identified them as suspects, but believe they may help establish where she travelled after leaving Keratsini and whether she reached the planned meeting.

Ross's mobile phone continued transmitting a signal and messages were sent from the device during the period investigators believe she had died, providing another line of enquiry as detectives reconstruct her final days.

Suspect Arrested After CCTV Investigation

Detectives said they identified the suspect after analysing CCTV footage and tracing withdrawals made using Ross's bank cards following her disappearance.

Read more Scottish Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens May Have Been Deliberately Lured to Abandoned Building, Police Say Scottish Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Athens May Have Been Deliberately Lured to Abandoned Building, Police Say

Greek police allege the suspect admitted transporting Ross's body to the abandoned building where it was later discovered and withdrew money using her bank cards in the days after her disappearance.

During searches of his home, officers recovered a replica pistol and a knife. Authorities have not said whether either item is connected to Ross's death.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of offences including manslaughter, robbery and weapons violations under Greek law. Greek police have not said he admitted causing Ross's death, and investigators have yet to determine the cause of death while forensic examinations continue.

Forensic Tests Continue as Investigation Remains Open

Police said Ross was identified through fingerprint analysis co-ordinated by Interpol, the UK National Crime Agency and Police Scotland after advanced decomposition complicated the identification process.

Toxicology tests have been fast-tracked to determine how Ross died. Police spokesperson Konstantina Dimoglidou told BBC Scotland investigators hoped to receive the results 'in the coming days', describing the tests as a priority. The findings are expected to establish whether Ross died from natural causes, poisoning or another cause, and whether any criminal offence was involved.

The Scottish Government said officials were supporting Ross's family alongside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office while enquiries continue.

Greek investigators say identifying Ross's American contacts, establishing her final movements and determining the cause of her death remain the three main priorities before the investigation can be completed.