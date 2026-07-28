Television presenter Savannah Guthrie has issued a fresh, emotional plea to her mother Nancy Guthrie's suspected abductors, nearly six months after the 84‑year‑old vanished from her home near Tucson, Arizona.

In a video posted on social media, the Today host on Monday begged whoever is responsible to 'do the right thing' and reveal where Nancy is.

Investigators have said Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will sometime after she was dropped off at her house on 31 January.

The case has already seen at least two apparently credible ransom notes, one demanding millions in Bitcoin, another claiming Nancy had died, according to investigators and unnamed law enforcement sources.

For Savannah Guthrie, the public appeals are now less about negotiating with a kidnapper and more about one raw request: 'Tell us where to look for her.'

Ransom Notes and Bitcoin Demands in the Nancy Guthrie Case

It was the ransom notes that pushed the Nancy Guthrie case into darker and more surreal territory. Investigators have confirmed that several notes were sent to media outlets and to the Guthrie family in the days after she vanished.

According to sources, two of those messages were treated as potentially credible and were traced by the FBI.

The first demanded millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie's safe return, and reportedly included specific details about the layout of her home, her bedroom and the surrounding area, details that investigators told interviewers they believed were accurate.

The second note went further and claimed that the 84‑year‑old had already died. Authorities have not publicly released the text of these demands, and local and federal agencies previously asked news organisations to withhold some information while they pursued leads linked to the letters.

Savannah Guthrie has since acknowledged that multiple ransom notes were received and has said some were believed to be fake. She has also openly admitted the fear that her mother may no longer be alive.

Savannah Guthrie's Viral Plea: 'We Are in a Nightmare That Will Not End'

In her latest video appeal, posted to Instagram on Monday, Savannah Guthrie spoke directly to whoever is behind her mother's disappearance.

'It has been months since our mum was taken from us,' she said, describing how the family is 'in agony' and 'in a nightmare that will not end.'

She repeated that nothing about the situation has changed, despite the intensive investigation and the combined reward of $1.2 million that is now on offer for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

'I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now,' she said. 'Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her.'

In the same message, she tried to appeal to the conscience of whoever might be holding back information. 'Help us bring this situation to an end,' she said, adding that 'for all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home.'

A 'Firestorm' Investigation With No Clear Suspect

Law enforcement has described a sprawling, time‑consuming investigation that has so far failed to identify a suspect.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said that analysis of DNA and digital evidence has been underway for months, noting that the process is intensive and slow. Officials have repeatedly stressed that both the sheriff's office and the FBI 'remain committed to finding answers', even as they acknowledge there has been no 'significant development' in recent weeks.

An apparent break came on 10 February, when previously inaccessible video and images were retrieved from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

The footage showed a masked, armed individual outside her home on the morning she disappeared, and the FBI later described the person as a man of average build standing about 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in. He was seen carrying a black 25‑litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack and wearing gloves.

Shortly afterwards, a glove was found in roadside brush about two miles from the Guthrie home, the kind of small clue that sometimes unlocks a case. Investigators said the glove appeared to match the type seen in the video, but later concluded that the man whose DNA was on it had nothing to do with the abduction.

'We Will Never Stop Looking': A Family Stuck Between Hope and Reality

It can be recalled that in late February, Savannah Guthrie announced a new $1 million reward for information about her mother, bringing the total available reward to $1.2 million.

In her public statements, Savannah has walked a tightrope between hope and realism, sometimes within a single sentence. She has said her family 'will never stop looking' for Nancy Guthrie and that they will 'always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.'

In the next breath, she acknowledges the possibility that her mother 'may no longer be alive.'

Family members last saw Nancy Guthrie at about 9.45pm on 31 January, when she was dropped home after dinner, and she was reported missing around midday the following day when she failed to appear at a friend's house to watch an online church service.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department later said they believe she was taken against her will from the property, and called in the FBI to help unravel what had happened inside a quiet Arizona neighbourhood that suddenly became a crime scene.

It can be recalled that early investigative efforts focused on doorbell camera footage and forensic searches near the home, but no suspect has been publicly identified and no clear motive has been shared. The investigation, officials insist, 'remains active and ongoing.'

Anyone with information has been urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

Nearly six months since the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie has made another emotional appeal for help in the long-running search for her mother Nancy, telling the person who took her to 'tell us where to look for her.'

The question now is whether the person behind those notes, or behind the doorbell footage, is still paying attention to Savannah Guthrie's pleas at all.