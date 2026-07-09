An organised online predator network has been uncovered operating behind the façade of what appeared to be a standard social media platform in Europe. Authorities recently revealed that tens of thousands of users had joined forces to share illicit material and sinister instructions across dozens of hidden chat rooms.

The vast scale of the operation came to light following a multi-year police investigation that has now led to major court trials.

Hidden Code Words Revealed

Investigators revealed that a dark online ring, operating under the guise of a 'German driving school for experts', was in fact a hub where members boasted about raping women and traded tips on how to sedate them.

Court documents show group members used coded language to discuss their assaults, referring to women as 'cars', sedatives as 'fuel' and rape as 'driving'. They also described their victims as 'dead pigs' in posts that were sometimes accompanied by photos and videos of attacks on unconscious women.

‼️Chinese Rape Gangs in Europe arrested.



Germany uncovered a Telegram rape network called "German Driving School."



• 8 Chinese Students

*Used code words: "cars" = victims, "fuel" = sedatives



• Drugged, raped, filmed 🇪🇺 victims, and shared the videos to encourage more rapes pic.twitter.com/RuNy1dtORI — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) July 7, 2026

Years-Long Investigation Leads to Convictions

Authorities believe a widespread digital predator network, composed predominantly of Chinese men targeting Chinese women in Germany, was operating across roughly two dozen chat groups on the messaging app. Investigators spent years combing through the posts in a painstaking effort that has already resulted in three suspected core members being convicted of rape and related offences, while a fourth individual is currently standing trial in Berlin.

'The perpetrators were characterised by a particular ruthlessness, an objectification of the victims, and the perfidious planning of their crimes,' Frankfurt chief prosecutor Dominik Mies told The Associated Press, highlighting the calculated nature of the network.

Much of the case remains hidden from public view, with authorities yet to disclose the total number of assaults and suspects tied to the German Telegram groups. It also remains a mystery how the forums, which allegedly had tens of thousands of users, managed to fly under the radar for so long, or whether the network is connected to a broader international crackdown on drug-assisted sexual violence across Europe and America.

🇩🇪GERMANY RAPE RING BUSTED:



A horrific Telegram ring named "German Driving School" is exposed in Berlin. Chinese men used sick codes—calling women "cars", sedatives "fuel", and rape "driving"—to drug and assault victims.



A 4th member was just convicted. pic.twitter.com/SJmVWYAl0D — Global Insight (@GlobalInsight20) July 8, 2026

Privacy Laws Limit Public Scrutiny

Strict German privacy laws heavily restrict what prosecutors can disclose outside court hearings and keep official case documents sealed. This wall of privacy extends directly into the active Berlin trial, where spectators have repeatedly been barred from the courtroom during sensitive parts of the proceedings.

The lack of transparency likely explains why the case has received surprisingly little coverage in Germany. Even so, members of the country's Chinese community, most of them women, have been filling the courtroom galleries to stand in solidarity with victims they have never met.

'What makes one really angry is to see that such groups hate women, they have no respect,' said Fu Xiao, who travelled about 300 miles to Berlin last week to attend the trial. 'Women aren't seen as people.'

Global Investigations Gain Momentum

The German proceedings mirror the landmark case of Gisèle Pelicot, a French woman whose husband spent nearly a decade secretly drugging her so that he and scores of strangers could sexually assault her at home.

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The high-profile French trial sparked a global debate about institutional sexual violence, fuelled largely by Pelicot's defiant decision to waive her right to anonymity and allow the world to see her face.

Parallel investigations linked to similar online networks have begun emerging around the world. While law enforcement agencies have stopped short of officially connecting the global cases to the trials in Germany, several international investigators have acknowledged that breakthroughs in their own countries relied heavily on leads provided by German police and investigative reporters.