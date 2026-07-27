Savannah Guthrie has looked directly into a camera and begged her mother's abductor or abductors to come forward, nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie vanished without a trace. The 'Today' show co-anchor posted an emotional video message on Instagram on 27 Jul 2026, addressing the person or people responsible for taking her 84-year-old mother from her Tucson, Arizona home.

It marks the family's first major public appeal since Guthrie's teary on-air address in June. The case remains active, unsolved, and increasingly complicated by a string of fake ransom communications that investigators say misled the public for months.

Savannah Guthrie's Plea: 'Tell Us Where to Look for Her'

Guthrie posted the new video to Instagram, begging her mother's kidnappers to 'do the right thing' and 'tell us where to look for her'.

'I'm coming on today with a very specific message,' Guthrie said. 'It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.'

She continued directly addressing whoever holds information: 'The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place and I know you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her.'

'I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Please make the right choice.'

Monday's post marked the Guthrie family's first major public appeal regarding her mother since 23 June, when Savannah Guthrie gave a teary address during her NBC show from the anchor desk. Guthrie also told the alleged kidnappers, 'For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home.'

The Disappearance: What We Know About Nancy Guthrie's Last Night

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, 1 February, after failing to show up for a virtual church service, and the sheriff's office said at the time it appeared she had been abducted from her home in Tucson.

Investigators say Nancy was last seen on the evening of 31 January, when family dropped her off at her Tucson home following dinner and games night. Her security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed footage of a person in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property, and the FBI's Phoenix division has described the suspect as a male standing approximately 5'9" to 5'10" with an average build.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home against her will, though no suspects have been identified in the nearly six months since her disappearance. Investigators from the Pima County Sheriff's Department maintain the case remains active and ongoing, despite the absence of any significant public development. Savannah Guthrie and her family are offering a £790,000 ($1 million) reward for information leading to her mother's safe return.

Fabricated Ransom Notes Have Clouded The Investigation

Two ransom notes were addressed to the Guthrie family days after Nancy's disappearance, one demanding millions in bitcoin for her release and a second claiming she had died.

Authorities initially believed both notes were likely sent by the person or people responsible for the abduction. One reporter who claimed to have seen the notes said the senders told the Guthries they had not meant for Nancy to die but had misunderstood the seriousness of her medical conditions, and that her body had been 'buried with nature', with no offer made to release it.

That theory has since collapsed. On 30 June, an FBI official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirmed that all three kidnapping-related messages that had surfaced in media reports were fake communications, including the two early-February ransom notes and a third, more recent message sent to TMZ from someone claiming to know the kidnappers' identities. Investigators tested the authenticity of the first note by depositing a small amount of cryptocurrency into the account specified, which was never claimed by the senders.

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The FBI's Arizona field office confirmed in a statement on 1 July that some of the notes had been 'deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy', while noting other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and remain under investigation. Special Agent Heith Janke, who oversees the bureau's Phoenix division, said at a February press conference that one person had already been arrested over a separate fake ransom note with no connection to Nancy's case, describing the individual as 'a total imposter' trying to profit from the tragedy.

Despite the debunked notes, Guthrie's family has continued making direct appeals throughout the ordeal. In earlier videos, Savannah stated the family was 'ready to talk' and wanted proof of life, while the FBI separately announced a further reward of £39,000 ($50,000) for information leading to Nancy's recovery or the conviction of those involved.

As the investigation stretches toward its half-year mark with no arrests made, the Guthrie family's message remains unchanged: they are still waiting, and still asking whoever has answers to finally come forward.