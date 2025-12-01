Airbus shares tumbled nearly 10% on Monday after reports revealed the world's largest planemaker had identified a fresh manufacturing fault affecting dozens of its best-selling A320-family jets, reigniting market concern over production stability just weeks before the company enters a crucial year-end delivery sprint.

Paris-listed Airbus stock slipped to the bottom of Europe's Stoxx 600 index in early trading, recording its steepest single-day decline since June 2024 as investors reacted to renewed uncertainty surrounding aircraft handovers and operational execution.

New Fuselage Flaw Delays Deliveries

According to a Reuters report, industry sources confirmed that the newly uncovered issue involves defects affecting fuselage panels fitted to several dozen A320-family aircraft. While no safety concerns have been identified for aircraft currently in airline service, the flaw has prompted additional inspections that have already delayed some scheduled deliveries.

Airbus declined to comment directly on the defect and the precise origin of the problem remains unclear. Sources said the total number of customers affected and the length of any delivery disruption has yet to be fully determined.

The setback arrives at a delicate moment for Airbus as it intensifies efforts to meet some of the most ambitious delivery targets in its history while navigating supply-chain constraints and heightened scrutiny of manufacturing quality across the industry.

Pressure Mounts on 2025 Delivery Targets

Industry insiders told Reuters that Airbus delivered 72 aircraft in November, raising its year-to-date total to 657 jets. While the figure remains solid, it leaves the planemaker facing a formidable December challenge.

Airbus has set an annual target of around 820 deliveries for 2025, which would require over 160 aircraft to be handed over in a single month, comfortably eclipsing its previous December delivery record of 138 aircraft in 2019.

Delivery milestones are financially critical, as manufacturers receive the majority of aircraft payments at handover, meaning any slippage directly affects both revenue recognition and year-end cash flow.

Analysts remain divided on whether the target is now achievable.

Jefferies aviation analyst Chloe Lemarie described November's performance as softer than expected, though she previously noted that underlying production growth still left the target technically within reach.

Independent aviation analyst Rob Morris said Airbus could realistically approach around 800 deliveries for 2025, which management may interpret as broadly 'in line' with guidance depending on forecasting definitions. However, he warned the final total may still land 'marginally lower' than the stated ambition.

Disruption Follows Global Software Alert

The fuselage issue comes only days after Airbus concluded emergency fleet inspections tied to a separate software vulnerability affecting roughly 6,000 A320-family aircraft worldwide.

The problem, connected to navigation system disruptions following intense solar flare activity, forced airlines across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia to temporarily ground aircraft during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

In an official statement released on Monday, Airbus confirmed that the vast majority of the affected fleet has now received the necessary software modifications, with work under way alongside airline customers to return the remaining fewer than 100 aircraft to service.

The company apologised to airlines and passengers for delays caused by the incident and said safety remained its top priority, thanking industry partners and regulators for their cooperation in implementing the technical measures.

Although the fuselage defect is unrelated to the software issue, the close timing of the two events has unsettled investor confidence, reinforcing concerns that Airbus's industrial processes continue to face operational strain.

Thales Shares Slide as Sector Jitters Spread

Airbus's market turbulence rippled through the wider aerospace sector, with shares in French defence and electronics firm Thales slipping around 3% in early trading as investor anxiety weighed on industry suppliers.

Although Thales has no direct exposure to the fuselage defect, the sell-off reflects continued caution surrounding quality oversight and resilience across aviation production networks following prolonged bottlenecks, labour shortages and increased regulatory supervision.

Focus Turns to December Delivery Sprint

With global airline demand at historic highs, attention is now firmly focused on whether Airbus can deliver an unprecedented turnaround performance in December to close the gap between actual output and its year-end goal.

Even modest production interruptions can exert an outsized impact on earnings as higher raw-material costs, labour pressures and supplier delays squeeze margins.

Investors are expected to monitor closely for further updates from Airbus on the fuselage inspections, remediation timelines and any shifts of aircraft handovers into early 2026.

Until greater clarity emerges, analysts warn that shares are likely to remain volatile, with near-term confidence in Airbus's execution weighed down by the combination of recent technical disruptions and emerging manufacturing defects.

Despite these headwinds, demand for the A320 family remains exceptionally strong, underlining that delivery performance rather than order volume continues to be the driving force behind Airbus's financial outlook as the planemaker races toward year-end.