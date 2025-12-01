Cyber Monday 2025 is drawing to a close in the UK, with shoppers rushing to secure the final discounts before the sale ends on 1 December. Retailers from major e-commerce platforms to high street chains have slashed prices across a wide range of products, from laptops and smart TVs to headphones, home appliances and even LEGO sets. Stock is limited on many items, and popular products are selling quickly, creating a sense of urgency among bargain hunters eager to lock in savings before midnight.

According to pricing data from T3, some laptops have dropped by more than £300, while smart TVs are reduced by between 20 and 50 per cent. Audio enthusiasts can also benefit from significant savings on headphones and smart speakers, with household appliances and LEGO sets also featuring notable discounts.

Shoppers are being advised to check the authenticity of offers before purchasing. Analysts warn that some retailers inflate original prices prior to applying reductions, giving the impression of a larger discount. Using historical price trackers, comparing offers across multiple retailers, and ensuring products come from reputable vendors are recommended steps to avoid so-called 'false discounts'.

Top Tech and Gaming Deals

Several high-profile technology deals remain available. Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch is discounted from £749.99 to £329.99, offering Quantum Dot LED technology and built-in catch-up services. Sony Bravia OLED TVs are also on sale, including the 65-inch model now £1,619, down from £2,499. Apple's iPad Air 11-inch M3 is available for £499, reduced from £599, while the Microsoft Surface Laptop has dropped from £1,249 to £949.

Gamers can take advantage of discounts on consoles and accessories. The Sony PlayStation 5 console is £379, reduced from £479, while the Xbox Series S is now £269, down from £299.99. Accessories such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset are £229.99, down from £329.99, and the WD_Black SNN850P 2TB SSD is £181.99, saving £32.

Audio and Wearable Savings

Audio enthusiasts can find deals on premium headphones and smart speakers. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones are £196, down from £379, and the Sonos Ray soundbar is £158, reduced from £279. Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is now £469.99, saving £129, while Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are £199, down from £299.95. These discounts have been verified across multiple trusted retailers, ensuring genuine savings.

Home, LEGO, and Smart Devices

Household appliances include the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer at £154.99, reduced from £239.99, and the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie & Milk Frother for £79.99, down from £140.83. LEGO sets such as the Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set are £53.99, reduced from £74.99, while the NASA Artemis Space Launch System model is £186.99, saving 15 per cent. Smart home devices include the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro at £119, down from £199.99, and the Amazon Echo Dot Kids for £29.99, reduced from £64.99.

Stock and Prices

Most Cyber Monday discounts are scheduled to end at midnight UK time, although some items may remain discounted for a few hours into Tuesday. Popular products are in limited supply, and delivery times are increasing as couriers manage the holiday rush. Shoppers are advised to check retailer history and confirm return or price-match policies before purchasing, particularly for high-value items such as TVs, laptops and gaming consoles.