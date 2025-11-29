The European Parliament has opened a formal political debate over online retail giant Shein after French authorities discovered that the platform was listing 'child-like' sex dolls and banned weapons for sale, prompting legal action in France and renewed scrutiny of how effectively Europe's digital safety laws are being enforced.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) was set to vote on a resolution during the 24 to 27 November plenary session calling on the European Commission to investigate Shein and ensure that the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) is being properly applied to prevent the sale of illegal products online.

Last week, the French government launched legal proceedings against the company following the discovery of items prohibited under French law, including sex dolls resembling children and weapons such as firearms, knives and machetes. The revelations coincided with Shein's opening of its first physical store in Paris at the historic BHV Marais department store, intensifying public outrage and media attention.

In response, Shein announced that it had removed the illicit listings worldwide and suspended third-party sellers in France, stating that the problematic items were sold by outside vendors rather than by the company directly.

Why the Listings Triggered Alarm

France's consumer watchdog, the Directorate-General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), confirmed that some of the dolls sold on Shein's marketplace had childlike proportions, with some products reportedly measuring as small as 80 centimetres, or roughly 30 inches. Several of the listings depicted the dolls holding toys or presented them in ways that authorities warned could fall foul of child protection and pornography laws.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure described the issue as extremely serious, warning that continued sales of such items could result in Shein being banned from operating in France. Under French law, the online distribution of paedopornographic material can carry prison sentences of up to seven years and fines of up to €100,000 (£87,000).

Timeline of Events

On 1 November, the DGCCRF identified the illegal listings and referred the matter to public prosecutors, triggering the initial legal investigation.

Between 2 and 4 November, Shein removed all sex doll products from its global marketplaces and suspended third-party sellers in France. The company said it would cooperate fully with authorities.

On 5 November, Shein proceeded with the opening of its first physical store in Paris at BHV Marais. The same day, the French government initiated legal proceedings seeking the suspension of Shein's online marketplace.

On 7 November, that suspension process was temporarily paused after Shein demonstrated early compliance with requests from regulators. Authorities, however, stated the company would continue to be closely monitored.

On 26 November, the European Commission formally requested documentation from Shein focusing on internal content screening systems, age-verification procedures, protection of minors, and trader traceability, all obligations under the Digital Services Act.

On 29 November, French authorities escalated their response by using an accelerated judicial procedure to seek a three-month suspension of Shein's website in France, according to Reuters.

What Is the Digital Services Act

The Digital Services Act is a major EU regulation designed to hold large digital platforms accountable for the content and products distributed on their services. It requires platforms to identify and mitigate systemic risks such as the sale of illegal goods or content harmful to children, actively monitor marketplaces, verify sellers' identities and maintain traceability records.

Shein was designated a Very Large Online Platform (VLOP) under the DSA in April 2024, placing it under the strictest regulatory obligations applied to platforms serving more than 45 million monthly users in Europe.

Following the designation, the European Commission sent two formal Requests for Information to Shein earlier this year concerning illegal goods on its marketplace, protections for minors and procedures for tracking third-party traders.

Lawmakers now argue that the discovery of illegal listings raises serious questions as to whether the company complied with those obligations before the scandal emerged.

What Penalties Could Shein Face

If regulators determine that Shein breached the DSA, the company could face fines of up to 6 per cent of its global annual revenue, which could reach hundreds of millions of pounds. In extreme circumstances, the law provides for the temporary suspension of platform operations across the European Union.

Such enforcement actions would represent one of the most significant tests yet of the EU's ability to regulate global e-commerce giants.

Wider Implications

The Shein case highlights the growing challenge faced by regulators in overseeing online marketplaces that rely on massive networks of third-party sellers.

EU officials are signalling that reliance on sellers' self-declaration or reactive product takedowns will no longer be sufficient. Authorities are expected to press for stricter vetting of vendors, real-time monitoring of listings, and faster removal of illegal content.

The outcome of the investigation could reshape regulatory enforcement standards across Europe, reinforcing that e-commerce platforms bear ultimate responsibility for ensuring consumer protection and safeguarding children, regardless of whether illegal products originate from third-party sellers.

As the European Parliament prepares to vote on its resolution, the Shein scandal is fast becoming a defining moment for how Europe polices digital marketplaces in the age of global online retail.