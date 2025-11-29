AMC Theatres is giving moviegoers a tasty treat this holiday season. The US-headquartered largest movie theatre chain in the world announced it will launch its Popcorn Pass in time for Cyber Monday, which is on 1 December 2025.

For just $29.99 (£22.65) plus tax, loyalty members can enjoy large popcorn at 50% off every single day for over a year. The Popcorn Pass will go live on Monday and will be valid until 31 December 2026. Throughout the 13-month period, frequent moviegoers can enjoy significant savings on one of cinema's most beloved snacks.

How to Get the AMC Popcorn Pass

All members of the AMC Stubs programme—including the free Insider tier, Premiere, or A-List—can purchase the AMC Popcon Pass and use it immediately to get large popcorns at half the price. What's more, those who purchase the pass can also enjoy a free refill per day at all theatres across the country.

The AMC Stubs programme is a tiered loyalty system. The free 'Insider' tier offers basic perks like a free large popcorn on your birthday, while the paid 'Premiere' and 'A-List' tiers offer more substantial benefits, such as waived online ticketing fees and, for A-List, up to three free movies per week.

'The AMC Popcorn Pass brings added value to one of cinema's most iconic traditions,' the company stated in the press release. 'With a one-time annual purchase, AMC Stubs members unlock a daily discount on a large AMC Perfectly Popcorn–complete with the AMC Stubs free refill membership benefit – turning a single purchase into a full year of flavorful savings.'

The AMC Popcorn Pass can be purchased at all of the company's locations in the United States. It was also noted that the new pass is replacing the AMC Annual Bucket that was previously offered only to guests at AMC CLASSIC branches.

Other Perks to Enjoy for Pass Holders

AMC Stubs members will have access to a daily discount on a large tub of AMC Perfectly Popcorn, making every movie outing a little more affordable. Along with the half-price popcorn, members can enjoy a complimentary refill at no additional cost.

It is important to note that the 50% popcorn discount is valid exclusively for in-theatre purchases, meaning that mobile orders, delivery, or third-party services are not eligible for the promotion and must be paid at full price.

Additionally, the perks are strictly limited to the individual passholder, who may be required to show identification when redeeming the offer at the concession stand. This ensures that the benefits are used as intended and helps maintain the integrity of the programme.

AMC's Strategic Move for the Holiday Season

AMC's Popcorn Pass is not just a treat for cinema patrons—it is also a strategic move for the company to boost movie theatre ticket sales this holiday season. With a lineup of blockbuster hits and family-friendly releases set to hit screens next month, the year-long half-price popcorn offer gives audiences an added incentive that can also be an extra reason for them to choose the cinema over home streaming.

By combining savings with convenience, AMC aims to encourage frequent theatre visits while strengthening loyalty among its customers. The Popcorn Pass enhances the overall cinema experience while creating excitement just as the holiday season kicks off, a time when people are seeking entertainment, festive outings, and memorable experiences with family and friends.

Executive Insight

Carrie Trotter, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AMC Theatres, said, 'Popcorn is at the heart of the moviegoing experience, and the AMC Popcorn Pass makes it easier than ever for guests to enjoy the treat they love each time they visit.'

She added, 'From families making memories to movie fans who never miss a blockbuster, this new offering delivers incredible value and adds even more enjoyment to every trip to the movies.'