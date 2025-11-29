Budget supermarket Aldi has pulled several Christmas-season treats from store shelves after findings from both authorities and the retailer indicated that certain products may contain allergens not declared on their packaging.

The recall covers a range of festive snack and confectionery items sold in the United Kingdom and the United States, raising fresh concerns for shoppers ahead of the busy holiday season.

Aldi has advised that all recalled products should be returned to stores for a full refund, even if customers do not have a receipt.

Which Products Are Affected

Among the recalled goods are festive holiday bark confections and classic chocolate treats.

The first affected products are from UK dessert brand Dairyfine, specifically Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um's (all best-before dates) and Dairyfine Salted Caramel Filled Gonks (all best-before dates).

According to a notice issued by the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA), these items may contain peanuts that are not declared on the ingredient list, posing a serious risk to individuals with peanut allergies.

The warning applies as a precautionary measure and covers all batches and pack sizes of the affected items.

The second group of recalled products comes from Silvestri Sweets' Choceur holiday bark range in the United States.

The Choceur Cookie Butter Holiday Bark (5-oz pouch, lot #29225, best-by 05/2026) may contain undeclared pecans, while the Choceur Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark (5-oz pouch, lot #29225, best-by 08/2026) may contain undeclared wheat.

The mix-up reportedly resulted from a packaging error during production. At present, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not received any reports of illness associated with the affected products.

Why Undeclared Allergens Pose Serious Risks

Undeclared allergens are more than a simple labelling oversight. They represent a genuine health risk. For anyone with nut, peanut, wheat or gluten allergies, consuming these seasonal treats could trigger symptoms ranging from mild discomfort to severe, life-threatening reactions, Mayo Clinic said.

Milder reactions may include itching, skin rashes, stomach pain or nausea. In more serious cases, individuals can experience anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling of the throat or tongue, difficulty breathing, a sudden drop in blood pressure, dizziness or loss of consciousness. Immediate medical treatment is essential, and the use of an adrenaline auto-injector, such as an EpiPen, can be life-saving.

Both Aldi and food safety authorities urge anyone with allergies not to consume the recalled products and to return them to stores for a refund.

What to Do With Recalled Products

Customers who purchased any affected Choceur or Dairyfine items should check their packaging immediately. Anyone with allergies or intolerances to peanuts, tree nuts, wheat or gluten should not eat the products under any circumstances.

Instead, affected items should be taken back to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund. The supermarket has confirmed that proof of purchase is not required.

Even those without allergies are advised to check cupboards or gift purchases to ensure recalled products are not shared with individuals who may be at risk.

The recall highlights ongoing efforts by major supermarkets to strengthen product safety checks and labelling standards during high-demand seasonal periods when food purchases increase sharply.