Could those sleek wireless earbuds you wear daily be more than just a way to listen to music or take calls? A growing unease is bubbling beneath the surface as questions arise about the potential for employers to leverage popular devices like AirPods for workplace surveillance.

Those innocent-looking listening devices are acting as 'earbugs.' A technology expert cautions workers to reconsider taking AirPods from their workplace, as supervisors could exploit them to spy on their whereabouts.

Are Your AirPods Spying On You?

'AirPods can be tracked indirectly through, say, the work mobile or laptop, not necessarily Apple-branded, whose location an employer can access anyway,' Marc Porcar, who works at QR Code Generator, told the Digital Journal, highlighting this sneaky monitoring.

These devices could also be employed to observe personnel's after-hours routines, watch over remote workers and check if they visited a pub during their lunch break, or perhaps detour to a Louis Vuitton store while on a task.

Porcar suggests that staff members should be wary of AirPods that come in an open box or without any packaging. He warns that employers might have connected the Bluetooth to their own computer or another gadget and then used this connection to, as law enforcement would say, monitor 'every move you make.'

Tech Expert's Warning

According to the digital whiz, 'AirPods do not have built-in GPS or cellular capabilities. ' Employers 'can use the Find My network or an already paired device to estimate their [employees'] location, much like an AirTag,' per the Daily Mail.

Regrettably, these features can be used to monitor both recent and earlier AirPods versions. However, the specialist points out that older versions possess less accurate positioning technology.

Steps To Disable AirPods Tracking

To avoid being tracked by your supervisor or other malicious individuals, Porcar recommends manually resetting the AirPods to their original configuration. First, the user should put both earpieces inside the charging case and shut on the top, then allow 30 seconds to pass before opening it again.

After that, press the small reset button on the rear of the case for fifteen seconds until the light on the front blinks orange and white. And just like that, any potential for managerial monitoring vanishes.

According to Porcar, the user can connect these listening gadgets 'with another non-work Apple ID using an iMac, iPhone or iPad.'

Proceed With Caution

Nevertheless, he advises those who enjoy using AirPods to carry out this action in a familiar place, like the workplace, because employers will be able to see the location where they changed to a different Apple account (meaning they can tell if you made the switch somewhere other than a bar).

Alternatively, individuals can deactivate the 'Find My AirPods' feature through a connected iPhone or iPad by navigating to Settings, choosing the 'Devices' section, tapping their AirPods, and selecting 'Remove This Device.'

If the AirPods were earlier linked with a Mac, launch the 'Find My' application, go to the 'Devices' section, and pick the AirPods from the list on the left side. Next, move to the circled 'i' in the right panel and select 'Remove This Device' to turn off its ability to be tracked.

And don't assume you can simply stop the tracking by linking the AirPods to a different gadget. 'Using AirPods with an Android phone or tablet does not prevent tracking if they remain linked to an Apple ID because they can still use the manufacturer's network to be located,' Porcar warned.

Keeping Work AirPods At The Workplace

Naturally, turning off one's tracking might create suspicion in the workplace, even if the action is entirely reasonable. Therefore, the most effective way to prevent being watched without raising any red flags is to 'keep your work AirPods at your usual place of work, whether at the office or at home,' Porcar said.

'Do not take them with you for non-work-related activities like a morning jog, a gym session or a quick drink after work,' he said. 'This prevents many complications like theft and loss of company property, but, more importantly, it keeps you safe from uncomfortable encounters with your boss or anyone at work with access to company device management.'