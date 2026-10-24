Deshalon Bosha Jelks pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to a Credit Union Robbery count after passing a teller a note invoking Jesus' authority in Anchorage, according to 2KTUU. The 37-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for 21 January 2027.

The plea followed the dismissal of similar state charges seven months earlier, the supplied account reports. The robbery occurred at Credit Union 1 on Debarr Road on 26 February, when a teller handed Jelks an envelope containing money and a tracking device.

Credit Union Robbery Note Claimed Religious Authority

An Alaska District Court affidavit reviewed by The Christian Post placed Jelks at the teller's counter at about 5.58 pm local time. According to the publication's account, he presented a note claiming to possess a weapon and directing the teller to empty her drawer without activating an alarm.

'I have a weapon. And that weapon I am armed with [is] the power & authority of Jesus Christ. Empty the drawer into an envelope; do not set off the alarm. — Neeclti sent me. — Thank you,' the note stated.

The teller complied, placing the contents of her till in an envelope with the tracker inside. She told investigators she was extremely nervous because the credit union was crowded and she feared Jelks would begin hurting customers.

She described him to investigators as a 'light-skinned African American with freckles' wearing large-frame glasses and a mask. Her account of the demand and her concerns about customers formed part of the affidavit described by The Christian Post.

After the Credit Union Robbery, Calls to Family and Pastor

Investigators reported that Jelks told them he contacted his mother and his pastor after leaving the credit union with the money. Their account states that he 'called his mom and his pastor ... then walked across the street towards Costco.'

Anchorage police later tracked Jelks to the Costco across the street and confronted him. According to the affidavit, a 'large amount' of money and the tracking device spilled onto the floor during the confrontation.

Investigators reported recovering $1,701 (£1,271.82) from Jelks, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time. That figure represents the reported recovery, rather than an explicitly stated total taken from the teller's drawer.

The affidavit account records differing statements from Jelks. Investigators reported that he denied possessing a weapon or receiving money, although he 'desperately' needed it, but admitted entering the credit union and requesting money.

Credit Union Robbery Plea Precedes January Sentencing

Jelks pleaded guilty to a single count of Credit Union Robbery without a plea agreement, 2KTUU reported. The supplied account does not explain the dismissal of the earlier state charges.

Investigators also reported that, after examining his phone and several calls around the time of the robbery, they determined he was attempting to buy methamphetamine.

The report states that Jelks remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Court records cited in the supplied material also list a separate indictment on 11 February for violating a release condition and indecent exposure.

In 2020, Jelks was charged with theft, resisting arrest, robbery and criminal mischief following an incident at an Anchorage gas station, according to the supplied account. It does not establish the outcome of those charges.