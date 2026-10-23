One person was killed and four others, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in a series of drive-by shootings near Paris on Friday, as France's anti-terrorism prosecutors opened an investigation into possible terrorist and hate motives.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Trappes and La Verrière, west of Paris, on Friday, 23 October 2026. The shootings occurred at three locations in the Yvelines department, according to French interior minister Laurent Nuñez.

Authorities arrested a suspect in nearby Coignières and placed the individual in police custody. The motive has not been established.

Trappes Drive-by Shooting Reached a Playground, Mayor Says

Trappes mayor Ali Rabeh told BFMTV that the suspected gunman appeared to fire indiscriminately while travelling through the area. Shots were reported at several locations, including near a playground, raising concerns about the potential for further casualties.

Rabeh said the suspected attacker 'appeared to be firing at random and seemed intent on carrying out a massacre'. He described the relatively limited number of casualties as remarkable given the circumstances.

'It is a miracle that there were not more victims,' the mayor said.

Shooting in Trappes, France

Man opens fire from his car: 1 dead (African origin), 4 injured (incl. 12yo girl).

Suspect arrested.

Anti-terror prosecutors probing racial motive. pic.twitter.com/rgYrTC7OZw — 𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕠 𝕃𝕦𝕝𝕫 (@altrella_l) October 23, 2026

Interior minister Laurent Nuñez said the suspected gunman appeared to have used a military-grade or automatic weapon. However, the precise type of firearm had not been officially established, and investigators were still reconstructing the sequence of events.

Among those injured was a 12-year-old girl in La Verrière. The town's mayor, Nicolas Dainville, said three people were wounded in his municipality, including the girl and two men aged 29 and 49, according to El País.

The girl's condition was reported to have stabilised following the shooting. However, a complete medical assessment of all casualties had not been publicly confirmed.

Rabeh also said the person who died was of African origin, while another victim who was critically injured was of North African origin. These details have become relevant to the investigation, although they do not establish that the victims were deliberately targeted because of their backgrounds.

Why Prosecutors Are Examining a Hate Motive in Trappes

France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, known as the Parquet national antiterroriste (PNAT), has taken charge of the investigation. Prosecutors are examining suspected murder and attempted murder connected to a terrorist enterprise, alongside the possibility of discriminatory motivation.

The investigation includes a potential aggravating circumstance involving a victim's actual or perceived membership of a particular race, ethnic group, nationality or religion.

However, the decision to investigate possible terrorism does not establish that the shootings constituted a terrorist attack. Similarly, the examination of potential racial or religious prejudice does not confirm that discrimination motivated the violence.

🇫🇷 Angence France Presse: He "clearly" wanted to "commit a massacre" and is suspected of having intended to target people of immigrant origin: a man opened fire from a car in Trappes and La Verrière, killing one person and injuring at least four others, including a child.

› Open… pic.twitter.com/nnyeTxYy7M — 🇺🇸 Ray Murray jr (@rmjr2654) October 23, 2026

Rabeh initially said there was no confirmed information about the suspected gunman's motive. His description of apparently indiscriminate shooting and prosecutors' consideration of possible discriminatory targeting remain separate elements of the investigation.

Investigators have not established whether the victims were deliberately selected or struck during apparently indiscriminate gunfire. The authorities have also not publicly confirmed any statements by the suspect explaining a possible motive.

The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances of the shootings, the suspect's actions and any evidence that could establish intent. Until those findings are confirmed, the suspected motive remains unresolved.

French Government Responds to the Trappes Attack

French prime minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the shootings and confirmed that security and judicial authorities had been mobilised following the killing. Writing on X on Friday, Lecornu described the incident as 'very serious' and said one person had died while four others were injured.

'The individual has been apprehended and placed in police custody,' the prime minister wrote.

Lecornu initially said the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office was monitoring developments. The office subsequently took charge of the investigation, examining possible terrorist and discriminatory motives.

French president Emmanuel Macron also expressed sorrow over the attack and solidarity with the victims, their families and residents of Yvelines. He acknowledged the response of law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect.

Although authorities have confirmed the arrest, they have not established a motive or publicly announced a final account of how the shootings unfolded. The opening of a criminal investigation does not determine the suspect's guilt.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the three shooting locations and whether the victims were deliberately targeted. While the 12-year-old girl was reported injured in La Verrière, the precise location where she was struck has not been independently established in the reporting reviewed.