Florida bishop Todd Hall told worshippers that 'God' wanted five of them to pool their money to buy their pastor a Cadillac Escalade, according to a video that has drawn thousands of views and fresh scrutiny of his fundraising from the pulpit.

Bishop Todd Hall, who founded The Shabach Church in Apopka, near Orlando, also told the room that God wanted 40 people to 'sow a seed' of $150 (about £110) each.

The clip was shared by the Christian news site Protestia, which said a high-end Escalade can cost up to $200,000 (about £150,000). It is not the first time Hall's appeals for money from the pulpit have gone viral.

Viral Clip Shows Appeal for Escalade and Cash 'Seeds'

'Bishop Todd Hall reveals that God wants 5 people in the church to pool their resources and buy their pastor a Cadillac Escalade, which, on the high end, can cost up to $200k (about £160,000),' Protestia wrote on X on Friday 23 October 2026, alongside video of the sermon.

Bishop Todd Hall reveals that God wants 5 people in the church to pool their resources and buy their pastor a Cadillac Escalade, which, on the high end, can cost up to $200k.



Later, he adds that God wants 40 people in the room to sow a seed of 150$ each. pic.twitter.com/n4blAQGLBB — Protestia (@Protestia) October 23, 2026

'Later, he adds that God wants 40 people in the room to sow a seed of $150 (about £120) each,' the post continued. In some charismatic and prosperity-gospel churches, 'sowing a seed' refers to giving money in the expectation that God will return the gift many times over.

Protestia did not say where or when the sermon was delivered, whether Hall was preaching at his own church or as a guest, or whether the pastor in question was Hall himself. At 40 donations of $150 (about £120), the second appeal alone would raise $6,000 (about £4,800).

The post had been viewed more than 39,000 times when checked on Saturday 24 October.

Protestia also commented on the apparent size of the congregation in a reply. 'There's barely 60 people in that room. Folks need to yoink themselves out of that place,' the account wrote.

Who Is Todd Hall

Hall is the overseer and founder of The Shabach Church in Apopka, Florida, according to the church's website. He also describes himself as Chief Apostle and Prelate of The Shabach Christian Church Fellowship, a network of churches across the US, and is known as 'the Praiseologist'.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he is the eldest of nine siblings and says his father, mother and grandparents were all preachers. He grew up in the Brownsville neighbourhood and gave his life to God in 1979, according to Premier Christian News. His church biography says he has more than 30 years of experience as a theologian, community leader and youth advocate.

Hall is the author of several books, including My Praise Betrayed Me, and is also chief executive of Risky Productions and TMH Enterprises, according to Premier Christian News. He is a frequent guest on the Christian broadcasters TBN and the Word Network, according to his church biography.

Earlier Appeals Drew Criticism

Hall has faced backlash over fundraising appeals before. In January 2026, a video circulated of him telling a prophetic conference that God wanted to make someone a millionaire if they gave $10,000 (about £8,000) within 90 seconds, Premier Christian News reported.

'The Lord said, I want to make a multi, multi-millionaire out of someone but they have to sow ten thousand dollars ($10,000, about £8,000),' Hall said in that clip. 'He said and they have to do that within 90 seconds.'

'Write the check! If you do this, God says I'm going to make you a multi-multi-millionaire. I wish it was me!' he added, Oddity Central reported. The clip showed a large screen displaying a QR code labelled 'Sow Your Seed' and a performer suspended on wires. The outlet said many viewers saw the stunt as 'offensive and predatory', though no wrongdoing has been established.

The video, which showed Hall in a designer suit as members clapped, drew accusations of exploitation on social media, according to Premier Christian News. It surfaced as a parody sketch by the comedian Druski was fuelling a wider debate about megachurches and wealthy pastors.

In March 2025, Hall faced a separate controversy after a video appeared to show him relaying messages from a dead young woman to her mother during a service, The NC Beat reported. A fellow preacher, Bishop Demetrius Senegal, shared the clip on TikTok with the caption 'GOD'S PROPHETS DO NOT COMMUNICATE WITH THE DEAD!' and accused him of 'prophetic necromancy'.

Hall responded from the pulpit the following Sunday. 'I do not talk to the dead,' he said, insisting that his prophetic messages came from God rather than from spirits. He said that if he could speak to the dead, he would seek guidance from his late mother and grandmother, and he criticised the bloggers who had covered the video.

Oddity Central noted that similar accusations of manipulation have long dogged prosperity gospel teaching.

Protestia, a Christian news and commentary site, shared the Escalade clip with its reply about the size of the congregation, but did not say whether anyone in the room had answered the appeal for the SUV or the $150 (about £120) seeds.