Filming for "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico came to a tragic end on Thursday, after its main star Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun.

According to reports, the actor, who plays the titular character, misfired the weapon that contained blanks during filming. Police were immediately dispatched to the set at around 1:50 p.m. following calls about the injured victims.

Hutchins, 42, who was working on the set as director of photography, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Meanwhile, Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent's hospital. He has since been discharged but details on the extent of his injuries remain private.

Following the shooting, Baldwin willingly turned himself in to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office for questioning. A spokesman said he "came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews."

The actor serves as co-producer of "Rust," a film about an outlaw whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental killing. He was pictured outside of the sheriff's office looking distraught in the wake of the accident. According to members of the press in New Mexico, he was "in tears." He was pictured looking clearly upset while talking to someone on the phone and while hunched over on his knees.

Details about the shooting remain scarce and detectives are said to be investigating the type of projectile discharged from the prop gun. No arrests were made and no charges have been filed.

"This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided," the sheriff's department said in a statement published by the BBC.

Likewise, John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine of the International Cinematographer's Guild said details about the shooting on the set of "Rust" remain "unclear at this moment." They assured the public that they are "working to learn more" and shared their support for a "full investigation into this tragic event." They called Hutchins's death "devastating news" and a "terrible loss."