Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho may reportedly be in trouble for a "controversial" social media post about teammate Andre Onana.

Onana, who has had a rocky start to his life in Manchester, making errors that cost his side several games, played a heroic role in their 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper made a match-winning penalty save against Copenhagen, resulting in the Red Devils' first win of the 2023-24 Champions League season. After the match at Old Trafford, an overjoyed Garnacho, who came off the bench in the last half-hour of the game, posted a now-deleted post on Instagram.

The young Argentine forward posted a picture of himself and other Manchester United players celebrating Onana's heroics, along with two gorilla emojis. While Garnacho promptly deleted the post, the Football Association (FA) was alerted to it. The English governing body has contacted the teenager to investigate the matter.

Even though Garnacho's post did not suggest racism, it is understood that the footballer may receive a suspension if the FA adopt the same approach they have in the past.

Previously, the FA has punished footballers over other controversial social media postings that were viewed as offensive - even if the meaning was unintended.

Luckily for Garnacho, Onana himself has come out to support him. The Cameroon goalkeeper has put up a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what @agarnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further."

In the match against Copenhagen, Onana's clearing kicks were again poor and ended in the stands on many occasions, but his night was defined by two saves he made. Onana made an athletic save to deny Lukas Lerager a goal early in the second half. The goalkeeper then produced a moment of magic to save Jordan Larsson's penalty.

Onana rightfully received praise from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who said the goalkeeper "showed personality".

"He knows that before, given the levels of what his skills are, he didn't match his skills and he could do better. I think on Saturday [against Sheffield United] it was a very good performance and today as well.

"Don't forget that brilliant save just after half-time in the counter-attack. And also don't forget, one of his skills is he's a very good penalty saver," the Dutch boss added.

Manchester United are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table. Their upcoming fixture is a big one as they host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.