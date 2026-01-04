Kayla Vesia, the wife of Alex Vesia, has returned to social media for the first time since the death of the couple's daughter, Sterling Sol, acknowledging the loss while making clear she is not yet ready to share further details.

The emotional video marks her first public statement after months of silence and has renewed attention around the tragedy that reshaped the Dodgers pitcher's World Series run.

Kayla's First Public Message Since the Loss

In the video, Kayla thanks followers for their support and messages, telling viewers she and her husband are taking life 'one day at a time'.

Speaking calmly but visibly emotional, she addresses the grief surrounding their daughter's death without expanding on the circumstances, drawing a clear boundary about what she is prepared to discuss publicly.

Her decision to speak at all has been widely noted, given the long period of quiet that followed the loss and the intense public interest surrounding Alex Vesia's absence during the postseason.

Kayla Vesia has posted an update on her TikTok. Sending lots of love to Alex and her. 💙 pic.twitter.com/RCyzmseLAR — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) January 3, 2026

Why Kayla Says She Is Not Ready to Share More

Kayla explains that while she wants to help others who may be dealing with similar grief, she is not emotionally ready to do so yet. She says she does not want to break down while speaking publicly and admits the process remains overwhelming.

She also reveals she has written notes about what she hopes to share in the future, signalling that a fuller account may come later.

For now, she says, the priority is coping privately rather than meeting expectations to explain what happened.

Therapy and Coping After Pregnancy Complications

The video confirms that Kayla and Alex Vesia have been working with a therapist as they navigate their loss.

Kayla speaks candidly about the emotional impact of pregnancy complications, admitting that despite preparing herself for many possible outcomes, she was not prepared for the reality of not bringing her baby home.

Her comments underline the ongoing nature of the grieving process and help explain why she has chosen to limit public discussion at this stage.

How the Tragedy Affected Alex Vesia's MLB Season

The loss became publicly known during the World Series after Alex Vesia was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers roster.

At the time, the team cited a 'deeply personal family matter'. It was later revealed that his absence was connected to medical complications that led to the death of the couple's daughter.

The situation prompted widespread sympathy from fans and renewed searches around 'alex vesia wife' and 'kayla vesia' as supporters sought clarity.

Tributes From Across Major League Baseball

Following Sterling Sol's passing, the Dodgers honoured the Vesias during the World Series. The tribute was echoed by the Toronto Blue Jays, with both teams wearing Alex Vesia's No. 51 on their caps.

The gesture reflected league-wide support for the family and highlighted how the loss resonated beyond one clubhouse.

Why Public Interest Continues to Build

Interest has intensified since Kayla's return to social media, particularly because she acknowledged the loss while choosing not to disclose further details.

Her promise to share her journey at a later time has fuelled curiosity, even as she stresses that there is no timeline for doing so.

For now, Kayla's message is defined by restraint, focusing on healing rather than explanation, as questions continue and fans await answers she has made clear she is not yet ready to give.