Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia has revealed the heartbreaking reason behind his absence from the 2025 World Series.

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, the left-handed reliever and his wife Kayla announced the death of their infant daughter, Sterling Sol Vesia, who passed away on 26 October 2025.

The revelation has drawn an outpouring of support from fans and the wider baseball community.

The Mystery Behind His World Series Absence

In late October, the Dodgers confirmed that Vesia would not be joining the team for the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, citing a 'deeply personal family matter'.

At the time, the club did not share any details, sparking curiosity and speculation among fans and sports media.

Vesia, one of the Dodgers' most dependable relief pitchers, had played a crucial role throughout the season, appearing in 68 games and recording a 3.02 earned run average with 80 strikeouts.

His absence during the World Series left a significant gap in the bullpen, but both teammates and management respected the pitcher's need for privacy during what was clearly a difficult time.

The Heart-Wrenching Revelation on Instagram

On 7 November 2025, Alex and Kayla Vesia publicly confirmed that their daughter, Sterling Sol, had died on 26 October. Their statement read: 'Our little angel, we love you forever and you're with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th.

There are no words to describe the pain we're going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.'

The couple thanked the Dodgers organisation, the Toronto Blue Jays, Cedars-Sinai medical staff, and fans for their compassion and understanding.

The post marked Vesia's first public statement since missing the championship series, providing clarity about the 'personal family matter' the club had referenced.

Tributes and Support Across Major League Baseball

The response from the baseball world was immediate and emotional. During the World Series, players from both the Dodgers and the Blue Jays paid tribute to Vesia by writing his jersey number '51' on their caps.

Fans outside Dodger Stadium left flowers, baby toys, and handwritten notes of condolence, while social media platforms were flooded with messages of sympathy and support.

MLB commentators and fellow players praised the teams' gesture of solidarity, noting how the sport can unite even fierce rivals in moments of grief.

Many supporters described Vesia as one of the Dodgers' most respected and admired figures, commending his strength and dignity during such a devastating time.

Dodgers Show Support With Contract Decision

On 6 November 2025, just days before the couple's public announcement, the Dodgers exercised their 2026 club option on Vesia's contract, reportedly valued at around £2.77 million ($3.65 million).

The decision ensured that the 29-year-old left-hander remains part of the roster for next season.

Team officials described the move as both a baseball and personal decision, underscoring the club's confidence in Vesia and its commitment to standing by him through his family's tragedy.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called for continued respect for the family's privacy while acknowledging the strength Vesia has shown throughout the ordeal.

Fans and Community Rally Behind the Vesia Family

As news of Sterling's death spread, messages of sympathy poured in from around the sporting world. Fans across social media expressed condolences and shared stories of their own experiences with loss, with many saying Vesia's openness had brought comfort and awareness to others facing similar grief.

The tragedy has reminded the baseball community that behind every athlete's performance lies a human story. For now, both the Dodgers and their supporters continue to honour Sterling's memory while offering unwavering support to Alex and Kayla Vesia as they navigate their personal heartbreak.