Alice Cooper only has Johnny Depp in mind when asked to choose an actor who can play him well if he will ever have a biopic.

The 72-year-old musician talked about his passion, his snakes, and his friendship with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star in a recent interview to promote his new podcast "Alice Cooper's Vintage Vault." He did not hesitate when he said that he would want Depp to play him if ever there was an Alice Cooper biopic.

He said the "Minamata" star already knows him well by now after meeting in 2012. Depp and Cooper became instant friends after they met on the set of the Tim Burton-directed movie "Dark Shadows." The "Killer" hitmaker only had a cameo but it was more than enough to spark a friendship with the actor and eventually, a working deal as bandmates for Hollywood Vampires in 2015.

"If Johnny Depp were just better-looking, he could play me," Cooper quipped during his interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

The interviewer then suggested that Depp "would be so good for it" since "he obviously knows his subjects so well, he's a great actor" so "he could do it." When asked if he would pick the 56-year-old actor, Cooper replied that he would "be the best guy to play me."

"...Because he really likes to take those characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics," Cooper explained. "He would get my nose in there and the whole thing. And he knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well I'm pretty sure," he added.

Cooper was among those who defended the actor from Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations in 2019. He said that "99 percent" of reports about Depp's behaviour are "just bull." He said the media told lies about the actor being financially troubled and struggling with substance abuse.

The singer revealed that he has never heard Depp play better, never seen him look better and happier. At the time, Cooper was touring with the actor so he knows that the reports contradict what he has observed. He said "almost everything" he read about the Hollywood star "was absolutely untrue."