Fernando Alonso is out of contract at the end of the 2022 season and he is yet to be offered a new deal by his current employers - Alpine F1. The team are yet to confirm their driver lineup for next season, with Esteban Ocon the only driver contracted to the team beyond 2023.

The Spaniard, a two-time world champion, has yet to reveal his plans for the future, but Alpine seem to have made the decision for him. The Enstone-based team is keen to retain Alonso beyond 2022, with Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi confirming that the team are looking for a solution ahead of next season.

Talented Australian Oscar Piastri is waiting in the wings and is widely expected to be a part of the F1 grid next season. The former F2 champion is currently the reserve driver with Alpine after failing to land a seat for the 2022 campaign.

Ocon is certain to occupy one seat with the French F1 team with the second seat currently up for grabs. If Alonso does accept a new deal, then it will leave Piastri looking elsewhere in order to fulfil his dream of driving in Formula 1 in 2023.

"[With] Fernando, his contract is over this year, so obviously we are discussing with him, we are building scenarios for him and Oscar," Rossi told RN 365 during a media briefing. "The idea is that the two of them are worthy drivers, and we would love them to drive next year."

Alpine is keen for both Alonso and Piastri to be on the grid next season. The latter has been linked with a move to Williams to replace Nicholas Latifi, who has struggled to match new teammate Alex Albon this season.

However, Alpine has no intention of letting Piastri leave the team with Rossi making it clear that it will simply be a loan deal. The Australian will be expected to return to Enstone to replace Alonso in the long-term.

"We are working on scenarios for both of them [Alonso and Piastri] to drive and scenarios that are very plausible, very sensible, and that we imagine would satisfy both drivers," Rossi added. "I'd be open to loan Oscar out to a team as long as I get him back."