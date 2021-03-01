Amber Heard may have lost her role as Mera in "Aquaman 2," according to an insider who claimed she was fired because she failed her physical exam.

Her contract stated that she must remain fit and not gain weight if she was to reprise her role in the DC film. Her tests showed she may not be capable of performing her demanding role, in terms of the action and stunts, as were previously seen in the first film.

The source claimed that she is in "terrible shape" after she has "put on some pounds." Heard allegedly violated a "clause in her contract which says she is required to be in good form ahead of shooting." Thus, she has been removed from "Aquaman 2."

Brisbane-based Sausage Roll initially broke rumours about the actress being fired from the sequel. According to the publication, she blamed ex-husband Johnny Depp and the pandemic for her deteriorating health. They have put her under a tremendous amount of stress and gave her depression.

Moreover, her love for red wine is said to be contributing to her unhealthy state. However, she reportedly promised to get back in shape before filming starts. "Aquaman 2" starts production in Australia this summer, and according to We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. is keeping Heard on standby in case she keeps her promise. If not, then the studio may have to find a replacement with "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke on the top of the list of rumoured candidates to play Mera.

Whether Heard has indeed been fired from "Aquaman 2" remains a rumour until confirmed by the actress herself or Warner Bros. Ryan Parker, senior staff writer for The Hollywood Reporter, called the reports "inaccurate" as told by a "reliable source."

Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate. February 28, 2021

Nonetheless, netizens over at Twitter are already celebrating the possibility that she is indeed out of the franchise.

"Can't wait to watch 'Aquaman 2' now that Amber Heard has been fired. Love everyone else involved," one user tweeted.

One netizen even shared a transcript from one of the questions during Depp's libel hearing with The Sun in the U.K. last year. Lawyer QC Sasha Wass represented the publication and was asked about Heard's involvement in "Aquaman 2." She said, "yes," when asked if the actress "was originally" cast in the sequel.

In the meantime, both Depp and Heard have been lying low on social media. Their last posts were in January.