Hosted by American singer Ciara, the star-studded award show will include performances from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez among others. The other artists gracing the show with their performances are Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Tony Braxton, Green Day and the legendary Shania Twain.

Taylor Swift was honoured with the "Artist of the Decade" award. The 29-year-old put an end to her recent dispute with Scooter Braun, the buyer of her former label Big Machine and Scott Borchetta, president and CEO of the label by performing a medley of six hits including her old song "Love Story." The pop-star had claimed Braun and Borchetta are not allowing her to perform her old hits at the AMAs.

The "Bad Blood" singer, who is also nominated for five competitive awards, made history at the award show after she tied "King of Pop" Michael Jackson's record for all-time AMA wins. She entered the show with impressive 23 wins, just one trophy away from Jackson's record of 24. She set her own record after winning 'Favorite Album - Pop/Rock' for "Lover." Swift can surpass Jackson's record with just one more trophy, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has won the "New Artist of the Year" award, while Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won "Collaboration of the Year" for their song "Señorita." In a piece of good news for ARMY, South-Korean K-pop boy band BTS has won the award for "Tour of the Year" and for "Favourite Duo or Group-Pop/Rock." Eilish has also been named "Favourite Artist-Alternative Rock."

Halsey won the award for "Favourite Song-Pop/Rock" for her track "Without Me," defeating Jonas Brothers, Post Malone and others. Carrie Underwood was named "Favourite Female Artist- Country" while Dan and Shay won an award for "Favourite Duo or Group- Country." Underwood also won "Favourite Album-Country" for her song "Cry Pretty."

Post Malone has won an award in the "Favourite Album-Rap/Hip-Hop" category for the song "Hollywood's Bleeding" while Lil Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus have together won "Favourite Song-Rap/Hip-Hop" for their track "Old Town Road."

Winners in the rest of the categories are yet to be announced.