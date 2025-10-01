Has a rival inadvertently given the game away? That's the question on everyone's lips after Samsung, one of Apple's biggest competitors, made a move that has sparked widespread speculation.

Tech enthusiasts are convinced they've caught a glimpse of a secret Apple project: the highly anticipated iPhone Fold.

A Rival's Slip-up: The Samsung Connection

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, Apple is gearing up to unveil its first folding handset in 2026. While nothing is set in stone yet, Samsung Display's president, Lee Chong, may have inadvertently confirmed the existence of the flexible phone.

Speaking to journalists in Seoul, Chong reportedly stated that the company was getting ready for the mass production of foldable OLED screens for a 'North American customer', according to Chosun Biz. He refused to give any further information about the device or the identity of the company.

The 'North American Client' and a Next-Gen Display

Many observers widely believe the client is Apple. The technology firm from Cupertino has long been rumoured to release a folding iPhone in the coming year, and it is also the region's biggest phone manufacturer. Since Google is the sole other major North American smartphone producer, this makes Apple the clear favourite.

Chong revealed that Samsung would supply the 8.6th generation OLED screen technology to this customer, with manufacturing commencing in the third quarter of next year. These newer-generation displays offer greater efficiency during production compared to the existing 6th-generation panels.

Samsung Display president Lee Cheong confirmed plans to produce foldable OLED screens for a major North American client, widely believed to be $AAPL Apple, per MacRumors. pic.twitter.com/IkydIjfbGW — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) September 29, 2025

While the comments from Samsung's president heavily imply a 2026 launch, what exactly are industry reports and leaks claiming about the features of this highly anticipated new iPhone?

What We Know About the Secret Foldable

The word on the street is that Apple has been developing a folding iPhone for some time. However, the Cupertino technology titan lags considerably behind Samsung in the foldable gadget space, as the rival introduced its inaugural folding device as far back as 2019.

It is speculated that Apple will adopt an aggressive strategy for their very first folding iPhone. Prior leaks suggest the iPhone Fold's design could resemble two stacked iPhone Air models. At just 5.6mm thick, the iPhone Air remains the slimmest iPhone model produced to date.

The foldable iPhone will reportedly be the first foldable with a creaseless display. It will be made possible due to a state of the art laser-drilled metal display plate.



We expect the iPhone Fold to launch in the second half of 2026 with a ≈ $1999 starting price.



Via… pic.twitter.com/oAMqFdDT2f — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 24, 2025

Even so, the Tim Cook-led tech behemoth will reportedly ensure the foldable iPhone's thickness stays under 10mm. For comparison, the Samsung Z Fold 7 measures 8.9mm when closed. The device's power source is expected to be Apple's latest processor, which will probably be named the A20 chip.

Launch Date, Lineup and the Hefty Price Tag

The debut of the folding iPhone is anticipated to happen with the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. Speculation indicates Apple intends to release the foldable device alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the latest iPhone Air. The standard iPhone 18 and the 18e models are, however, predicted to arrive in early 2027.

Apple will begin a three-year plan to redesign the iPhone, starting with the iPhone Air this year 🔥



The company will introduce the first iPhone foldable next year and a 20th anniversary model in 2027



Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/cJUL9t75vE — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 24, 2025

Apple has not released any information regarding the possible price point of the folding device either. It is generally thought that this anticipated product could sell for more than $2,000 (£1,483.83) in America.

A Foldable Future, Courtesy of a Rival

While Apple remains completely silent, the latest remarks from a key Samsung executive provide the most unmistakable evidence yet that the 'iPhone Fold' is more than just a rumour.

The combination of industry speculation regarding its ultra-thin design and a high-efficiency display supply chain points toward a premium, powerful, and long-awaited entry into the foldable market. All eyes will now be on Cupertino to see if they can truly deliver a product worth waiting for.