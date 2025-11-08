The now-former royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is now being subject to further investigations following news of his exile from the monarchy. Alongside Windsor, Sarah Ferguson, his ex-wife, is also coming under scrutiny for the alleged misuse of charity funds.

Speaking to NewsNation, historian Andrew Lownie said the disgraced former royal may very likely face jail time, but not for his involvement in the notorious sex trafficking scheme in the US. The increased scrutiny on Windsor comes as he was previously stripped of his royal titles on 3 November 2025. Windsor worked as a trade representative for the UK from 2001 to 2011, and was known to work with shady figures in Libya, Kazakhstan, and Laos.

Windsor was also known to prefer staying in five-star hotels rather than in embassies. This led to the now-former royal racking up high bills.

'Andrew is going to be charged with various public offences and misconduct in public office,' Lownie, who authored Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told the outlet. Lownie added that Windsor will not be jailed for his alleged sexual misconduct, but rather for 'financial impropriety'.

The London police are also investigating claims that Windsor asked a police officer in 2011 for information about his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre, who died by alleged suicide in April, claimed in her posthumously published memoir, Nobody's Girl, that Jeffrey Epstein ordered her to engage in sexual intercourse with the disgraced former royal. The alleged encounter happened on three occasions, including one when Giuffre was 17 years old.

Activist campaign group Republic, which has long called for abolishing the monarchy in the UK, has asked lawyers to consider prosecuting Windsor for alleged corruption and sexual assault while holding public office.

Windsor's Ex-Wife Comes Under Scrutiny Over Charity Funds

The former royal's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also coming under legal scrutiny over the use of charity funds. Ferguson, whom Windsor divorced in 1996, is alleged to have used charity funds for her own personal gain. Lownie said that both Windsor and Ferguson may be forced to move out of the country.

'Andrew will end up in the UAE like Juan Carlos, and as for Fergie, she will likely go to live in Portugal and Switzerland while maintaining a small presence in London with help from friends,' said Lownie, referring to the former king of Spain.

With both Windsor and Ferguson expected to move out of the Royal Lodge, Ferguson shared what she thinks is the reason for her ex-husband's fall from grace. According to The Sun, an insider claimed that Ferguson has often shared what she is worried about next.

'She is particularly fearful for Andrew as she knows he was at the centre of the Epstein scandal,' the insider claimed. 'She has talked about "dark forces" potentially targeting him. It is probably far-fetched but she is s***-scared and massively on edge.'

Aside from Lownie's prediction, Ferguson may decide to join her sister Jane in Australia, according to Phil Dampier in a piece for Women's Day.

'Sarah's sister Jane recently came over to comfort her, and she has suggested she could always move to be near her in Australia. Fergie has always loved Oz and Aussies, and some still like her,' wrote Dampier.

Despite the scrutiny on the former royal couple, their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are expected to retain their titles. Both have made few public appearances since the added scrutiny surrounding their parents.