Behind the carefully curated veneer of the British monarchy, where silence is usually the preferred response to scandal, a storm has reportedly been brewing.

While the Palace strives to project an image of unshakeable unity, fresh reports suggest that the Princess of Wales has been far from passive regarding the whispers threatening her marriage.

A royal insider has come forward with explosive allegations that Princess Catherine took swift and severe action to protect her family, demanding that a prominent figure in their social set be 'phased out,' from their lives. This decisive move, reportedly fuelled by the persistent Prince William 'affair' rumours, highlights a steely resolve often hidden behind the Princess's poised public smile.

According to a report by RadarOnline.com, the friction centres on the long-standing speculation regarding William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. While the Palace has never formally addressed these claims, the insider suggests that the impact behind closed doors was seismic, prompting Catherine to draw a hard line in the sand regarding who remains within their trusted inner circle.

The Impact of the Prince William 'Affair' Rumours on Royal Life

For years, the whispers of an indiscretion involving the future King have lingered like a dark cloud over the Wales household. The allegations have reportedly taken a heavy emotional toll on Catherine, challenging the couple's stability.

One royal insider provided a rare glimpse into this private turmoil, noting the depth of the Princess's pain. 'Kate was devastated by the rumours of the affair,' the source revealed. To navigate this crisis, the couple reportedly sought professional help.

'Since the rumours of the affair surfaced back in 2019, Kate and William have been through counselling and, although their marriage can be rocky at times, it's safe to say that they won't split anytime soon.'

This period of intense scrutiny allegedly culminated in a confrontation where Catherine insisted that Hanbury be removed from their shared social sphere in Norfolk. The two women, once neighbours and friends, have notably not been photographed together socially since the reports of this fallout began.

Despite the tension, Hanbury's attendance at King Charles III's Coronation in May 2023 served as a stark reminder of her family's deep-rooted institutional ties to the monarchy, keeping the narrative alive in the public imagination.

Digital Speculation Reignites the Prince William 'Affair' Rumours

While traditional tabloids often tread carefully, the internet has shown no such restraint. The narrative exploded once again in 2022, fuelled by the chaotic nature of social media gossip.

The resurgence was triggered by an anonymous submission to the pop-culture curation account @DeuxMoi. The tipster claimed that a royal's extramarital liaison was an 'open secret,' detailing specific, salacious preferences that led to the viral hashtag #PrinceOfPegging.

Although the post did not name names, the online community immediately linked the blind item to the earlier Prince William 'affair' rumours involving the Marchioness.

Rose Hanbury is far from an outsider; she is a former model and political staffer married to David Rocksavage, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, a man significantly her senior. Her connections to the throne are historic, as her grandmother served as a bridesmaid to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the fervour of the gossip, Hanbury has broken her silence through legal representatives, categorising the claims as 'completely false.'

As the Prince and Princess of Wales face a challenging year—marked by Catherine's 2024 cancer diagnosis, the loss of the late Queen, and the ongoing rift with the Duke of Sussex—royal watchers are hopeful that the couple's commitment to duty and each other will help them weather this persistent storm.