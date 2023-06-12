Andy Murray has revealed his family's frustrations amid his victory at the Lexus Surbiton Trophy, which marked his first title on grass in seven years.

A three-hour rain delay could not get the better of Murray on Sunday, as the two-time Wimbledon champion defeated Austria's Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2. The victory in Surbiton was Murray's second ATP Challenger Tour title of the season and was a perfect start to his grass season ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Rain gods spoil Murray's plans for his kids

While it marked the first time since 2016 that Murray won a trophy on his home soil, the 36-year-old Scotland-born player also became the oldest man ever to win a trophy on the grass at the Challenger level.

However, he was disappointed that his kids could not watch him lift the trophy. When Murray was cruising to a win, was leading by a set, and was on a triple break point, the rain broke out and his kids were forced to go home. Murray's kids were not in attendance when the rain stopped after two hours and 52 minutes and the World No. 44 came out charged up, hammering the ball off both wings and closing the final in straight sets.

Whenever Murray leaves for a tour, his kids ask him if he'll bring back a trophy home. And when the moment finally arrived, Murray's kids could not witness it from ground zero.

"My kids always ask me when I go away if I will come home with a trophy. It's been rare these last few years! They actually came here two minutes before the rain, but my wife took them home so they missed the end. Sophia, Edie, Teddy, Lola, hope you're watching on TV. I'm bringing home a trophy," Murray said in a post-match interview.

Earlier this year, Murray won the Open Aix Provence Crédit Agricole, an ATP Challenger Tour competition played on clay.

After this, Murray decided to skip the French Open in order to give himself a full chance to prepare ahead of Wimbledon, in which he suffered a second-round exit last year. With the victory in Surbiton, Murray seemed to have made the right decision.

"Grass-court tournaments are not easy ones to win but it is brilliant to win another one. It is a good win. Jurij has played brilliant the whole week. He had won all his matches pretty comfortably and started the match really well today. I am happy to get through and it has been the perfect start to the grass season," said Murray.

Murray: I believe I have more in me

The Surbiton title is Murray's first win on grass since his second Wimbledon trophy in 2016. After his success at the All England Open, Murray suffered a career-threatening setback with a serious hip problem. He was even told by a doctor in 2017 that he would never play again.

"I did wonder if I'd win again on grass. There were times I didn't know if I'd be playing again. I've been fortunate to be back again at a high level. I don't want to downplay this win, for me it's still great to win any tournament and this level is not easy competition to win. But I still strive for more. I believe I have more in me. Hopefully, I can achieve that in the next few weeks," added Murray.

Murray received a wildcard to compete at a Challenger event in Nottingham next week, where he is going to be the top seed. The former World No. 1 is also scheduled to play at Queen's before Wimbledon goes underway on July 3.

The three-time Grand Slam champion's strength has often been on grass, winning two Wimbledon titles (2013 and 2016, and a record five Queen's Club crowns in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016).