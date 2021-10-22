FC Barcelona has reportedly managed to hold on to Ansu Fati despite the advances of other European giants like Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Liverpool FC. The teenager has now committed his long-term future to the Catalan club after signing a deal until 2027.

The lengthy contract also contains a massive €1 billion release clause, which protects the club's interests should other interested parties come knocking on their door in pursuit of the promising forward in the coming years. It was a clever move for Barcelona, who could not have offered a massive annual salary to the player. The cash-strapped club can easily be trumped by other competitors by offering Fati more, but the release clause should be able to keep them at bay.

Barcelona are in the midst of a massive rebuild following the departure of Lionel Messi. They also have a handful of dependable veterans that may soon be seeing the door, but they are making a point of securing new deals with their most promising young players. Apart from Fati, they also locked down Pedri on a similar deal earlier this month.

Signing the young, relatively cheap potential superstars is one way to ensure that the club does not overspend like they did in the past. Relying on young talent and homegrown players from La Masia will help Barcelona curb their spending while still having a quality roster.

Fati's extension makes a big statement especially since he inherited the number ten shirt from former captain and club legend Lionel Messi. The Argentine left a massive void at the Camp Nou this summer, but Fati did not flinch at the challenge.

The 18-year-old showed massive potential alongside Messi himself last season, but was injured before he could fully show what he can do in the crucial stages of the campaign. After almost a year in recovery, he is back in the squad and has already made a clear impact.

Fati has only made three appearances so far, but has already been involved in as many goals. He scored two himself while providing an assist on another. Manager Ronald Koeman will be relieved to have him ready for El Clasico this weekend, when Real Madrid come to visit.