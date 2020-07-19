Thanasis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 28th birthday on July 18 in the NBA bubble at Disney World Florida. Younger brother and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure his older brother enjoyed his special day in style.

On their Twitter page, the Milwaukee Bucks posted the surprise decorations made by the younger Antetokounmpo on his older brother's hotel room, which would serve as his home for the duration of their stay in the bubble.

Thanasis enjoyed his birthday surprise saying, "This is the best birthday ever. Thank you so much. I have seen so many messages on Instagram, so many messages on Instagram social media. It's unbelievable. Thanks so much for the love."

The brothers spent the morning getting a haircut in the hotel. Their youngest brother, Los Angeles Lakers reserve forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, joined them for a birthday song in Greek and some cake.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a favourite to win the NBA finals this year. They are expected to stay in the bubble until mid-October. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers is the top team in the Western Conference, and Kostas is expected to meet his older siblings in the NBA finals for this season's championship series.

If both top seeded teams, the Bucks and Lakers, make it to the Finals, it will be the first time three siblings will be on the same floor during the NBA finals.

Eldest brother Thanasis signed with the Milwaukee Bucks this year after a few years playing back in Greece after being released by the New York Knicks in 2016. The Antetokounmpo brothers are the second sibling pair in the Bucks roster. Brook and Robin Lopez also play for the Bucks.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the favourites to win the MVP again this year, potentially making him the 12th player to win back-to-back MVPs.

Kostas Antetokounmpo was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019.

Other NBA players such as Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings players are spending their off-hours enjoying the Disney World facilities.