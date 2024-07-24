While Apple remains tight-lipped, rumours regarding the iPhone Flip continue to swirl. Now, fresh reports suggest delays on the development of this foldable phone.

According to The Information, a foldable iPhone has progressed beyond the conceptual phase and received an internal code name. This development strongly suggests that the iPhone Flip might be actively under development.

The Foldable iPhone (iPhone Flip) Nears Reality

If so, a 2026 release would be possible. Smartphone production cycles typically take around two years, but some reports suggest the foldable iPhone might not arrive until 2027.

Adding to the speculation, analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities predicted a late 2026 release for the iPhone Fold or Flip in May. Coincidentally, the USPTO awarded Apple a patent for a foldable display with self-healing properties in May.

The foldable phone has been a constant source of rumours leading up to its potential arrival. Surprisingly, reports also suggest Apple might be collaborating with Samsung on foldable display technology.

The Information sheds light on the design, suggesting the iPhone Flip will resemble a clamshell phone, akin to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Motorola Razr Plus (2024). Apple experimented with a book-style folding mechanism, but the clamshell design has prevailed.

Echoing past rumours, The Information report highlights Apple's continued challenge with the iPhone Flip's foldable display crease. While advancements have minimized the crease in newer models, it remains a visible hurdle for the industry.

Given Apple's emphasis on design excellence, it's understandable why this issue might be a sticking point. According to reports, Apple is aiming for a foldable iPhone that's only half as thick when opened compared to a standard iPhone. This target thickness would ensure a comfortable profile when closed.

This focus on thinness aligns with Apple's recent design direction, which is evident in the slimmer iPad Pro M4 and rumours surrounding a trimmer iPhone 17 that is expected in 2025. Foldable iPhone whispers have been around since at least 2016, and it seems our wait might extend a couple more years.

Beyond foldable, The Information reports Apple might be prepping next year's iPhone with a groundbreaking camera feature: a mechanical aperture. This technology would allow users to achieve a professional-looking depth-of-field effect, blurring the background while keeping the subject sharp.

Slimmer iPhone Expected To Arrive In 2025

The report also suggests that the slimmer iPhone version will have a steeper price tag than the current iPhone Pro Max. This model is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 in September 2025.

The report reveals the Cupertino-based tech giant is still exploring design options for the D23 codenamed device. This phone is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation processor, likely the A19.

This potential redesign underscores Apple's focus on reinvigorating the iPhone, its flagship product. This move comes amidst intensifying competition from Honor and Huawei in China and Samsung Electronics globally.

According to IDC, the leading Korean smartphone manufacturer captured the top spot in the first quarter of 2024, holding a 20.8 percent market share. Apple followed closely behind, with 17.3 percent.

While rumours swirl about a foldable iPhone and a redesigned iPhone 17 in 2025, will Apple's rumoured innovations be enough to topple Samsung and reclaim its title as the world's leading smartphone manufacturer? Only time will tell.