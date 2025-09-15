Apple will release its next major software update, iOS 26, to iPhones in the UK on 15 September 2025. The update brings a redesigned interface, new Apple Intelligence tools and improvements to core apps and services.

Not every handset will receive it. Owners of older devices may find their phones excluded, raising questions about whether now is the right time to upgrade to a newer model. For some, iOS 26 delivers meaningful new features. For others, it highlights the limits of ageing hardware.

New Features in iOS 26

Apple says iOS 26 introduces a visual overhaul called Liquid Glass, which adds translucent effects to buttons, bars and search fields. According to The Verge, the redesign aims to give the system a more modern appearance.

Other features include upgraded Apple Intelligence tools such as live translation in Messages, an updated Phone app with call screening, the ability to run polls and set custom backgrounds in chats, and improvements in CarPlay. A new Games app also makes its debut.

Some features will not be available on all devices. TechRadar reported that advanced tools requiring the latest chips will only run on higher-end models such as the iPhone 15 Pro and above.

Which iPhones are Compatible

Apple confirmed that devices with the A13 chip or newer will receive iOS 26. The list includes:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

Models not supported include the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple said older hardware cannot run the new features effectively.

Should You Update?

For most users with compatible devices, iOS 26 offers clear benefits. The refreshed design gives phones a newer feel, while features such as live translation, improved call screening and CarPlay updates are likely to be useful. Ongoing security patches also ensure these devices remain protected.

There are caveats. Owners of older but supported models may notice slower performance or reduced battery life. According to Gadget Hacks, some Apple Intelligence features are restricted to premium models, limiting the benefits for others. Large updates also require several gigabytes of storage, making free space and a reliable backup essential before installing.

What to Check Before Upgrading

Apple advises users to confirm that their iPhone is on the compatibility list, ensure at least 5–10GB of free storage and back up data before updating. It is also worth checking that critical apps continue to function on iOS 26, especially older or niche ones.

Technology analysts often recommend waiting briefly after release. Early adopters sometimes encounter glitches that are fixed in later patches.

Apple's Next Phase

For iPhone users in the UK, iOS 26 marks one of the most significant updates in recent years. It combines a fresh design with tools aimed at making everyday use smoother. Analysts suggest it will be most valuable for those with newer devices that can unlock its full range of features.

For users with older models such as the iPhone XR or XS, the release may serve as a reminder that their devices are nearing the end of full support. For now, iOS 26 stands as Apple's latest step in balancing innovation with compatibility.