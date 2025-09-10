Apple's next big move might not be about what you can touch. Instead of a new device, the company could be preparing to launch a glossy new user interface.

This potential redesign, codenamed 'Liquid Glass', is set to change the look of iOS, and not everyone may be happy about it. The new UI is a drastic shift from the current design, and it could be Apple's most debated change to date.

A Fresh New Look for iPhones

Mark your calendars: Apple has announced that iOS 26, the latest major software update for iPhones, will be released on Monday, 15 September. Notably, the headline feature of this update is a brand-new design language dubbed Liquid Glass.

Since its June unveiling at WWDC 2025, the software has been undergoing beta testing. This update marks the most significant iOS redesign since iOS 7, delivering a fresh design, a host of new features and powerful AI tools to millions of iPhone owners everywhere.

However, the glossy, translucent design isn't winning everyone over, with many early adopters and observers taking to social media to voice their concerns.

An Accessibility Nightmare: The Backlash Begins

The new software design wasn't just announced in a press release; Apple CEO Tim Cook also took to X, sharing a 42-second video clip that gave Apple fans a first look at the software's stunning aesthetic.

'Expressive. Delightful. But still instantly familiar', Cook wrote in the X post. 'Introducing our new software design with Liquid Glass'. The comments section quickly filled with reactions, leading one X user, Jim, to ask Grok AI for a summary of the feedback.

He prompted the AI to analyse the current social sentiment surrounding $AAPL and determine whether it was 'Bullish' or 'Bearish' in the near term. The AI's response confirmed what many had suspected: the sentiment is a mix of praise and intense criticism.

While a segment of the user base appreciates the new look, a vocal group has taken issue with the design, deeming it unoriginal and a functional 'nightmare' for accessibility. Grok's final verdict was telling, noting that critical user feedback and a post-WWDC stock dip of up to 1.7% have made the near-term sentiment for $AAPL lean 'bearish'.

The focus is now squarely on iOS 26 and its divisive redesign. The new 'Liquid Glass' theme sparked instant debate, as it reintroduces a glass-like, translucent interface that reminds many of older systems like Windows Vista and macOS X's Aqua.

As reported by Financial Express, a major concern raised by users across various social media platforms is that the new UI's transparent theme could cause serious readability issues, especially when elements are positioned against a bright, white background.

On Reddit, one dissatisfied user expressed their concerns directly, writing, 'Please for the love of god, make the "frosting" level customisable. It's a cool look, but if your BG is busy at all, this is going to be an accessibility nightmare.'

Despite the critical feedback, it's worth taking a closer look at what 'Liquid Glass' is and why Apple believes it's a significant step forward for iOS.

What is Liquid Glass? The Biggest Change Explained

The biggest overhaul is, without a doubt, the new Liquid Glass interface. This design language introduces a translucent and fluid look, which, as Apple claims, is intended to make iOS feel more dynamic and polished.

The style seamlessly moves across lock screens, notifications, widgets and system apps, creating a sensation of freshness and fluidity throughout the software.

The Official Rollout: What to Expect Next

Apple's software releases typically follow a predictable pattern, arriving a few days after the yearly iPhone launch. Sticking to this tradition, iOS 26 is set to start its public rollout next week, 15 September. While developer and public beta versions have been available for several months, the final, stable version will coincide with the iPhone 17's arrival in shops.