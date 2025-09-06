Apple fans are just days away from the iPhone 17 launch, and the tech giant has now dropped the final developer beta of iOS 26, one of its biggest updates in years. The software shows off a glossy new Liquid Glass look, supercharges Apple Intelligence with fresh features and leaves some older iPhones behind. The public rollout is tipped for mid-September 2025.

The Liquid Glass Redesign

iOS 26 delivers the biggest visual overhaul since iOS 7 with its new Liquid Glass design, unveiled at WWDC 2025. Inspired by real glass and visionOS, the update adds refractive effects effects, layered transparency and motion-responsive animations.

Apple says the goal is to unify the look of iOS with iPadOS and macOS, and the redesign now extends across system apps and third-party platforms for a sleek, futuristic aesthetic.

Standout Features in iOS 26

Beyond the visual overhaul, iOS 26 introduces standout features powered by Apple Intelligence. Its new Visual Intelligence tool can turn a screenshot, such as a restaurant booking, into a calendar entry in one tap.

Messaging has been upgraded with polls, custom chat backgrounds and richer group conversations, while spam call screening and Live Translation now work across Messages, FaceTime and the Phone app.

iPhones can also record in full native resolution for sharper playback, and CarPlay has been redesigned with Liquid Glass visuals, Live Activities, Tapbacks and pinned conversations. Together, these updates make iOS 26 both a cosmetic and functional upgrade designed to simplify daily use.

Compatibility and Support

Not all iPhones will be able to install iOS 26. Apple has confirmed that the software requires an A13 Bionic chip or newer, meaning that the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR will not receive the update. This represents a clear dividing line, as devices older than the iPhone 11 generation are being left behind.

In addition, some of the most advanced features, particularly those tied to Apple Intelligence, will only be available on devices running the A17 Pro chip or later. This restricts full AI functionality to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

For owners of older models such as the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple is preparing iOS 18.7, a security-focused update that ensures these devices remain protected even if they cannot upgrade to iOS 26.

These are the devices compatible with iOS 26! 🚨



RIP iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR pic.twitter.com/dCH9xdm16N — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 9, 2025

Which iPhones Have iOS 26?

The list of supported devices includes the iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 models and iPhone 15 range. While these phones can all run iOS 26, only the latest Pro models will gain access to the full suite of Apple Intelligence features.

At the top tier, the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and the forthcoming iPhone 17 series will showcase iOS 26 at its best, with Liquid Glass visuals and deep integration of AI capabilities.

By contrast, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, which are powered by the A12 Bionic chip, are excluded. This marks the end of support for these models within Apple's newest operating system rollout.

Release Timeline

Apple released Developer Beta 9 of iOS 26 on 3 September 2025, signalling that the final version is close. As reported by Engadget, iOS 26 will be released to the public this autumn, usually within a week of Apple's annual iPhone event. This year's event is scheduled for 9 September 2025, where the iPhone 17 series will debut alongside the public release of iOS 26.

Meanwhile, Apple will also issue iOS 18.7 for users of unsupported models, ensuring they still benefit from important security fixes even if they miss out on the flagship redesign.