Apple's iOS 26, touted as the most dramatic iPhone redesign in over a decade, is set for public release on 15 September 2025.

First previewed during Apple's WWDC keynote, the software introduces sweeping interface changes, upgraded communication tools, and new AI-powered features. The update will be available for all iPhones released from 2019 onwards, including the iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd gen), and newer. But should you rush to upgrade your phone as soon as iOS 26 is out? Here are some key features that may help you decide.

Liquid Glass Redesign Marks Biggest Visual Shift Since iOS 7

The standout feature in iOS 26 is the new Liquid Glass interface. Apple describes it as a fluid design that adds reflective, translucent layers to buttons, menus, and widgets. It replaces the flatter layout introduced in 2013 with iOS 7, offering a more dynamic look across system apps.

This glassy appearance subtly shifts as users move their phones, creating a sense of depth and motion. It also extends across Apple's other platforms, including iPadOS, macOS Tahoe 26, and watchOS 26.

During beta testing, Apple made some adjustments to improve visibility in areas like Control Centre. The final version is expected to address early legibility issues.

AI-Powered Features Arrive With Apple Intelligence

iOS 26 also introduces Apple Intelligence, a suite of on-device AI tools. These include Live Translation, which works across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, allowing users to speak or write in different languages and see instant translations.

Visual Intelligence can analyse what is on screen, enabling users to take actions like adding events to calendars directly from an image or screenshot. Other additions include Genmoji, which lets users create custom emojis, and Image Playground, a feature for generating visuals within apps.

These AI features operate on-device, which Apple says ensures greater privacy and faster response times.

Smarter Calling and Messaging Tools

Apple revamped the iPhone's calling and messaging experience. The Phone app gets Call Screening, Hold Assist, and Voicemail Summaries, allowing users to better manage incoming calls.

Messages gains new personalisation options such as polls in group chats and custom chat backgrounds. These updates are part of Apple's aim of simplifying communication tools without overcomplicating the interface.

CarPlay, used in compatible vehicles, also receives updates—most notably, pinned conversations and a smaller call pop-up that takes up less screen space while driving.

Battery and System Performance Boosts

A new AI-driven power-saving mode is also being introduced. This feature adapts in real-time to user behaviour, turning off background processes or adjusting brightness to extend battery life throughout the day.

System menus have been simplified across multiple apps. The Camera app now includes a cleaner interface, and a new Games app introduces a central place to access Game Centre features and progress tracking.

Smaller refinements include being able to copy part of a message instead of the entire content—a feature requested by many users.

Security and Device Compatibility

Security remains a priority for Apple. iOS 26 adds on-device spam filtering, both for calls and Messages. Users will be alerted before unknown calls are connected, and known scam messages will be blocked or flagged.

Older iPhones such as the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max will not be able to install iOS 26. However, all iPhones released from 2019 onwards, including the iPhone 11 and all newer models, will support the update.

This ensures continued access to software updates, security patches, and new features for compatible devices.

Release Timeline and Availability

Apple will officially roll out iOS 26 on 15 September 2025, following the expected launch of the iPhone 17 on 9 September 2025. Developer and public beta versions have been available since June, but the full release will be the first stable version for everyday users.

iOS 26 will be free to download. No additional costs are required, though certain features may be limited based on region or device model.