The next iPad Pro is set to be a device with many unprecedented features. According to a new report, it may come with a 3D sensor system akin to FaceID on iPhones.

The new iPad Pro tablet is slated for release in early 2020, according to Bloomberg. It is also expected to have dual cameras, unlike iPad models till now.

The upcoming iPad Pro is also expected to be augmented reality (AR) capable. Apple has an interesting rumoured line-up for the next year, which also includes AR glasses. According to the report, the 3D sensor system will help create "reconstruction of rooms, objects, and people". This would mean that the device may be very useful for archaeologists and professional trainers alike.

It may have projection capabilities that will allow it to layover AR graphics over regular surroundings using 3D slit on the iPad. The device is also expected to be 5G capable.

Apple is reportedly working on advancing its AR and VR capabilities and also has an AR and VR capable headset in tow, which may be released by 2020.

The company's CEO Tim Cook has advocated for advancing AR tech for more than three years. The company is also rumoured to be working on a FaceID that will use AR technology to unlock its devices. The company has hired many engineers for this purpose and is working on a paradigm that will let all these devices work in cohesion.

This is good news for Apple fanboys who have seen the company move from being the most advanced smartphone company to toeing the line set by makers of Android devices. Its camera tech, for example, was known to be far ahead of its competitors during the reign of its first CEO, Steve Jobs. Currently, devices such as the Google Pixel, with technology such as Night Sight work far better in terms of camera tech.

Apple was known for releasing one feature that was unavailable on any other device, which made it a premium smartphone company despite releasing a very limited line-up of devices every year.

If the report is credible, the company may be back in the groove and we may soon see some very exciting devices coming our way.