For years, the tech world has buzzed about Apple's 'next big thing.' Is it a Mac? Is it an iPad? The most persistent rumour is a hybrid of the two: a massive, foldable tablet, reportedly to be named the 'iPad Fold.'

This device represents Apple's ambition to redefine the portable computer, blending the touch-first interface of an iPad with the screen real estate of a MacBook. But for those eagerly waiting to see this new product category, that future just got a little further away.

A Bumpy Road for Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad

The ambitious project has reportedly hit a significant snag. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple's large-screened foldable iPad could be delayed. The company was believed to be targeting a 2028 launch, but this timeline may be pushed back until 2029.

The culprits for the setback are formidable development issues, specifically related to the device's overall weight and the complex, new generation of flexible OLED panels required for its display.

What Exactly Is Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad Meant to Be?

For some time, conflicting information has made it unclear whether this revolutionary product will be positioned as a true, top-tier iPad or an entirely new category of Mac. What seems certain is its impressive scale. Multiple rumours have suggested the product will feature a massive 18-inch display, reportedly supplied by Samsung.

Rumors suggest the 18-inch panel will boast a stunning 4K resolution (approximately 3840 x 2560 pixels). Internally, it is expected to be powered by a future-generation 'M7' series chip, likely a custom variant designed specifically for the device's unique thermal and power requirements. A key reason for the development challenges is Apple's intense focus on minimising the display crease, a common complaint with existing foldables.

Prepare Your Wallet: The Staggering Cost of Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad

A device this advanced will not come cheap. A large foldable OLED display is exceptionally expensive to manufacture, a cost that will inevitably be passed on to the consumer. The report suggests the foldable device could be up to three times as expensive as the current 13-inch iPad Pro.

For context, Apple charges $1,299 for the 13-inch iPad Pro. If component prices do not fall significantly, Apple's 18-inch foldable iPad could launch with a staggering price tag of around $3,900. This estimated price would likely be for the base model, which is expected to start at a generous 1TB of storage, with 2TB and 4TB options pushing the price even higher.

First-Hand Details on Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad Prototypes

Prototypes reportedly paint an interesting picture of the user experience. When the device is closed, it is said to resemble a sleek Mac, complete with a premium aluminium shell but notably lacking an exterior display. When opened, its 18-inch screen gives it a footprint similar in size to the 13-inch MacBook Air, but operating entirely without a physical keyboard.

To compensate for this, Apple is reportedly developing a new haptic feedback system that would simulate the feel of typing on the bottom half of the screen. Additionally, a new, magnetically attaching Magic Keyboard Folio is also said to be in development.

This powerful hardware comes at a cost: weight. Because of the large screen and robust aluminium chassis, prototypes allegedly weigh around 3.5 pounds. This would make it significantly heavier than the current iPad Pro models.

Will a Foldable iPhone Arrive Before Apple's 18-Inch Foldable iPad?

This massive tablet might not even be Apple's first foray into the foldable market. A foldable iPhone could come out as soon as next year. Multiple rumours have suggested that Apple wants to introduce it as part of the iPhone 18 lineup.

This device, often referred to as the 'iPhone Flip' in leaks, is expected to be a clamshell-style foldable with a 6.8-inch internal display, directly competing with Samsung's Z Flip series. However, in what is becoming a familiar story, some recent information indicates that it, too, might be delayed.

Apple's vision for a foldable future is clear, but the execution is proving immensely difficult. The 18-inch foldable iPad represents a massive leap in computing, blending tablet portability with laptop-sized ambitions.

However, with significant delays, a potential $3,900 price tag, and prototypes weighing as much as a MacBook, Apple's 'next big thing' is caught between innovation and reality. The question is no longer if Apple will enter the foldable market, but whether consumers will be willing to pay the high price when it finally arrives.