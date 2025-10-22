The Met Office has urged people across eight regions of the United Kingdom to prepare for potential flooding, power cuts, and travel disruption as heavy rain and strong winds are forecast to hit on Thursday morning. The national weather agency has issued multiple weather warnings, highlighting that southern England is expected to face the worst conditions, with some areas predicted to see up to 50mm of rainfall in a matter of hours.

The advice comes as residents are told to keep an emergency kit ready, with forecasters warning of difficult driving conditions and possible property damage.

Regions Under Weather Warnings

The Met Office has placed weather warnings for rain across several areas, including the East Midlands, East of England, London and the South East, North East England, South West England, Wales, the West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Of these, all of London, the South East, the South West, and the East of England are expected to face the heaviest downpours. Smaller patches across the West Midlands and the North East are also expected to experience disruption as the storm moves northeast through Thursday.

Preparing for Floods and Power Cuts

Forecasters have advised residents in affected regions to prepare an emergency kit containing vital items such as insurance documents, a list of contact numbers, a torch with spare batteries, a first aid kit with prescription medicines, and supplies for pets and babies.

While the Environment Agency currently has no official flood alerts in place, the Met Office says it is best to prepare before the heavy rain begins on Thursday morning. The weather service continues to remind the public to check whether their property is at risk of flooding and to plan accordingly to avoid unnecessary danger.

Heavy Rain Expected Across Southern England

Up to 50mm of rain could fall within a few hours as a band of low pressure moves eastwards across the country. The worst-affected areas are forecast to include Surrey, West Sussex, and East Sussex, with particularly heavy rainfall expected over higher ground in North Devon and Cornwall. Earlier in the week, over 16mm of rain had already been recorded across the Scottish Highlands, and while conditions there remain calmer for now, the incoming weather system is set to spread rapidly across the UK.

Wind Speeds and Travel Disruption

Alongside the heavy rain, strong winds are also expected to cause disruption. According to reports, wind gusts between 65 and 75 mph are possible during Thursday afternoon along the North Sea coast, particularly across Lincolnshire and Norfolk. Drivers are advised to check road conditions before departure. Public transport users are encouraged to verify bus and train timetables in advance as adverse weather may cause cancellations or delays.

Met Office Guidance and Safety Measures

The Met Office has also advised people to create a flood plan if they live in high-risk areas. Such a plan includes identifying safe routes away from rising water and knowing where to turn off gas, electricity, and water supplies in an emergency.

Those who must travel are being told to give themselves extra time and to expect longer journey durations due to road spray and reduced visibility.

What to Expect Overnight and Into Thursday

The incoming weather system is expected to arrive in southwestern Britain on Wednesday evening before spreading quickly northeast by early Thursday morning. Totals of 20–30mm of rain are widely expected, with some areas seeing as much as 50mm. Although the exact path of the storm remains uncertain, forecasters anticipate a moderate chance of widespread heavy rainfall across southern regions.

Why Preparation Matters

While some areas may escape the worst of the storm, the Met Office stresses that preparing early could help avoid severe damage or inconvenience. Emergency kits, careful travel planning, and early flood precautions can reduce the risk of harm during extreme weather.

With much of the south expected to face strong winds, heavy rain, and possible flooding, those in the warned regions are urged to stay updated on the latest forecasts and be ready before conditions worsen.