Nicolas Sarkozy made history this week for all the wrong reasons, becoming the first former president of Franceto be sent to prison. The move has prompted emotional scenes on the streets and fierce debate across the nation.

The 70-year-old ex-leader began serving a five-year sentence on Tuesday at La Santé prison in Paris, following his conviction for criminal conspiracy in a case involving alleged illegal funding from Libya's Moamer Kadhafi during his 2007 presidential campaign.

Despite appealing the ruling, Sarkozy arrived at the facility after a short drive from his home, where he was seen holding hands with his wife, singer Carla Bruni.

Supporters gathered outside, shouting: 'Nicolas, Nicolas! Free Nicolas', some of them holding framed portraits of the former president.

'An Innocent Man': Sarkozy Maintains His Innocence

In a defiant message posted to X (formerly Twitter) as he entered the prison, Sarkozy declared:

'It is not a former president of the republic being jailed this morning, but an innocent man. The truth will prevail.'

Sarkozy had already vowed to face prison with dignity, stating after his September 25 verdict that he would 'sleep in prison but with my head held high.'

Solitary Cell and Strict Rules

The former president is being housed in solitary confinement, reportedly in a nine-square-metre cell, to avoid contact with other prisoners, prison officials told AFP.

Inmates shouted 'Welcome Sarkozy!' and 'Sarkozy's here!' from their windows as he arrived, AFP reporters noted.

Sources confirmed that two security officers are stationed in a neighbouring cell for added protection. He is allowed out for one walk a day, alone in a small yard, and may receive three visits a week.

His wife Carla Bruni and one of his lawyers visited him Tuesday evening.

'The first day in prison is terrible, but he got through it,' said lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois.

Reading Behind Bars

Sarkozy told Le Figaro he brought a biography of Jesus and a copy of The Count of Monte Cristo with him, the classic story of a man wrongly imprisoned who later escapes to seek revenge.

Ongoing Legal Woes

Sarkozy's lawyers immediately filed a request for his release pending appeal, but his legal team expects he will spend at least three weeks to a month behind bars, according to lawyer Christophe Ingrain.

The case relates to allegations that Sarkozy's aides, acting on his behalf, struck a deal with the Gaddafi regime to illegally fund his presidential campaign.

Prosecutors argued that in return, the Libyan dictator was promised support in restoring his international image, following accusations of involvement in the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and another fatal plane attack over Niger in 1989.

While the court convicted Sarkozy of criminal conspiracy, it did not conclude that he received or used the funds himself. He was acquitted of embezzlement, passive corruption, and illicit campaign financing.

A President Brought Low

Sarkozy has faced multiple legal battles since leaving office in 2012.

In one case, he was convicted of attempting to bribe a judge and served that sentence under house arrest with an electronic ankle tag, which was removed in May.

In another, France's top court is expected to rule next month on charges of illegal financing during his 2012 re-election campaign.

Following the earlier graft conviction, Sarkozy was stripped of the Legion of Honour, France's highest distinction.

As he begins his time behind bars, Sarkozy's stunning downfall continues to dominate headlines, dividing a country over whether justice has been served or history has been rewritten.