A new speculation online regarding a possible third trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is adding to the fans' undying hype surrounding the game.

Amidst all the excitement, one fan thinks they might have found a 'clue' that could possibly mean a third trailer for the game is coming soon.

In fact, they said that it might be released on 8 November next month.

The fan posted their theory on X regarding an image of one of the game's rumoured protagonist, Jason.

Rockstar Games might’ve teased GTA 6 Trailer 3’s date, as Jason’s digital watch shows a specific number “11:08” which points to November 8.



This date also marks the first trailer’s announcement anniversary. pic.twitter.com/SOmdSSk7W4 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) October 18, 2025

The Clue

In the image, Jason's wristwatch is seen with the time '11:08,' which they think is an 'easter egg' of some sort. This detail got the fans thinking it might be linked to a possible third trailer.

The post has since gone viral, garnering over 420 thousand views.

The original poster interpreted '11:08' on Jason's watch to be a hidden reference to the date when the first trailer was announced: 8 November 2023.

Adding to the theory, GTA 6 Countdown also posted another image on the same thread mentioning that Rockstar Games' next earnings call takes place on 6 November, further guessing that an announcement can come before or after it.

Fans cannot be blamed for theorizing as hard as they have, since Rockstar Games themselves like embedding cryptic dates and messages on their marketing materials.

They have previously released materials with clues like countdown clocks, graffiti with coded messages, and licence plates to excite fans.

Fans' Response to the Theory

Fans gave their own takes on the theory, some of them downplaying the post.

A user's reply to the earnings call post said: 'Inaccurate because the earnings call is on the 6th on a Thursday. If Rockstar is going to announce something will most likely be on the 4th because it's a Tuesday and is before the call,' referencing the publisher's habit of releasing important information on Tuesdays.

One wrote: 'Dawg it's a watch. It's got to be on a time. If it was one minute earlier you'd be saying it's pointing to November 7th'

Another said: 'I don't think that has any relevance, but I do think we are getting something in the first week of November.. or maybe I'm just hoping we do'

On the contrary of the excited faithful, some who temper their expectations have merit, because of the long wait between GTA V and VI and its delayed release date.

Rockstar previously announced that they delayed the initial release date from 2025 to 26 May 2026, citing the need for more time to polish the game so it can live up to expectations.

On the subject of another trailer, one fan on Reddit wrote: 'R* might surprise us with a gameplay trailer instead of [a cinematic] trailer 3.'

One of the Biggest Games Ever

GTA VI is the sixth installment to Rockstar Games' biggest title of all-time. Its predecessor sold over 200 million copies since releasing in September 2013.

In a job advertisement for a lead software engineer position posted earlier this year on Rockstar's website, they referred to GTA VI as the 'largest game launch in history.'