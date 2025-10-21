The tech world is on high alert. Apple's reign in the extended reality (XR) space, spearheaded by the Vision Pro, might be facing its most formidable challenger yet.

Samsung is preparing to enter the arena with its new Android-based XR headset, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown. Is this the moment a true rivalry ignites, or a signal that Apple needs to step up its game?

Today, 21 October, Samsung will use a Galaxy showcase to finally unveil 'Project Moohan', its much-anticipated mixed reality hardware, positioning it as a direct challenger to the Apple Vision Pro. The technology giant asserts that its forthcoming 'AI-native products' are 'ushering in a new era'.

Design That Mimics Apple (But With a Twist)

Samsung previously demoed the 'Project Moohan' AR/VR hardware in January, and its appearance bears a strong resemblance to the Vision Pro. Its screen is designed like a set of ski goggles — mirroring the Vision Pro's look — and incorporates a soft, fabric seal for contact with the wearer's face.

Come meet the first official device on Android XR—Project Moohan.



Come meet the first official device on Android XR—Project Moohan. pic.twitter.com/4nhjYj1Q4y — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) October 14, 2025

Fit is adjusted via a knob located on the back of the single padded head strap. Furthermore, mirroring the Vision Pro, Samsung's hardware runs on an external battery pack designed to be placed inside a user's pocket.

Ergonomics, External Power and an Adjustable Fit

While information regarding Project Moohan's specifications remains limited — including its precise weight, display resolution, and price — Samsung's official statement highlights a focus on 'maximum comfort' by calling the device 'lightweight' and 'ergonomically optimised'.

The operating system for the hardware will be Android XR, a new platform co-developed by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm, according to a MacRumors report. Designed for extended reality hardware like smart glasses, Android XR serves as Google's direct counterpart to visionOS.

Thanks to the Android XR platform, owners of the Samsung headset can either fully immerse themselves in a digital space or remain present in the real world by utilising the on-board cameras, a function comparable to how Apple permits Vision Pro users to alter their immersion level.

AI at the Center: Gemini and the Google App Suite

The Samsung hardware is set to surpass the Vision Pro in AI capabilities by integrating Gemini to handle device controls and interpret the wearer's visual surroundings.

Users will be able to watch YouTube on a 'virtual big screen,' view Google Maps in an immersive mode, use Chrome for multiple virtual screens for true multitasking, and upload 3D images to Google Photos.

Android XR is the first @Android platform built in the Gemini era, and it supports devices across a variety of use cases — from headsets to glasses.👓 We built Android XR together as one team with Samsung, and optimized it for Snapdragon with Qualcomm.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/kS9xfhGL6Q — Google (@Google) May 20, 2025

The official unveiling of the 'Project Moohan' headset, dubbed the 'Worlds Wide Open' Galaxy Event, is happening tonight, and viewers around the globe will want to know exactly when and how to watch it.

How to Watch the 'Worlds Wide Open' Unveiling

The long-anticipated Android extended reality (XR) headset, internally dubbed 'Project Moohan', is scheduled for its official public reveal by Samsung. The corporation has confirmed a livestreamed event set for 10 p.m. ET on 21 October.

You can view the live stream directly on Samsung's official Newsroom website or their YouTube channel. Although the total run time of the presentation remains undisclosed, Samsung has promised that 'Project Moohan' will unlock the 'true potential' of the mixed-reality market.

The Galaxy Event: More Than Just a Headset

The unveiling transcends a simple mixed-reality headset reveal, as 'Moohan' represents the inaugural hardware running Google's new Android XR platform, which was purpose-built for extended reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality devices such as glasses and headsets.

Watch @backlon test out the Android XR prototype glasses and see what they can do 👓✨ pic.twitter.com/vwzBmohdoM — Android (@Android) May 21, 2025

The event will finally showcase the new operating system's capabilities and the innovative tools it introduces to the ecosystem. Samsung's promotional language states that the technology 'seamlessly blends everyday utility with immersive new experiences.'

It is highly anticipated that the livestream will offer a concrete demonstration of both the practical, day-to-day applications and the fully immersive capabilities.