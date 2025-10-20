While iOS 26 introduced a suite of new features just last month, Apple's software development is a relentless march forward. With iOS 26.1 already in beta testing, we're getting a glimpse of what's to come, including expanded language support for Apple Intelligence and Live Translation. However, the most exciting updates are still on the horizon, slated for release in point updates stretching through to iOS 26.4.

These upcoming features promise to fundamentally enhance how you interact with your device, from transforming your iPhone into a digital passport to making conversations with Android users more secure and feature-rich. Here's a breakdown of the key upgrades we expect to see over the next year.

iOS 26.4 Release Date: What to Expect

Based on Apple's long-standing software release schedule, we can confidently predict that the iOS 26.4 update will be released to the public in the spring of 2026, likely between March and April. This follows a consistent pattern where the x.4 update, often carrying the last major features of an iOS cycle (like new emoji), arrives before Apple shifts its focus to the next major version, iOS 27, which will be announced at WWDC in June.

The beta testing process for iOS 26.4 will likely begin in late January or early February 2026, shortly after the public release of iOS 26.3. This will give developers and public beta testers several weeks to try out the new features before the final version is released. It's also expected that all iPhone models that support iOS 26 will also be compatible with the iOS 26.4 update.

Your iPhone as a Digital Passport: The Future of Identification

Soon, your iPhone will be able to hold a digital version of your U.S. passport directly in the Wallet app. According to Apple, this feature will be available 'later this year.'

After adding the Digital ID to your Wallet, you'll be able to present it at select TSA checkpoints in U.S. airports for domestic travel. It's important to note, however, that Apple clarifies this is not a replacement for a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel.

Beyond airports, the Digital ID will also function for age and identity verification in apps, online, and at retail stores. Apple assures users that the feature is secure, private, and compliant with REAL ID standards, marking a significant step towards a truly digital wallet.

A Major Overhaul for RCS: A More iMessage-Like Experience

Apple is set to deliver a massive upgrade to RCS messaging, finally bringing end-to-end encryption to conversations between iPhone and Android users. This was announced as part of the RCS Universal Profile 3.0 standard, and while it's taking time for carriers to implement, it promises several iMessage-like enhancements.

Once rolled out, you can expect these five new capabilities for RCS chats on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac:

End-to-end encryption: Preventing any third party from reading your messages.

Preventing any third party from reading your messages. In-line replies: The ability to reply directly to a specific message in a thread.

The ability to reply directly to a specific message in a thread. Edit messages: Correct typos or change a message after it has been sent.

Correct typos or change a message after it has been sent. Unsend messages: Recall a message entirely.

Recall a message entirely. Full-fledged Tapback support: No more awkward 'Liked a message' texts.

This update will significantly close the gap between the green and blue bubble experiences, making cross-platform communication more seamless and secure.

A More Personalised Siri: Your Proactive Assistant

A more advanced and personalised version of Siri is on track to launch next year, likely with iOS 26.4 in the spring of 2026. This upgraded Siri will have a much deeper understanding of your personal context, be aware of what's on your screen, and offer more granular control within apps. As an example, Apple demonstrated a user asking Siri about their mother's flight and lunch plans, with Siri pulling the relevant information directly from the Mail and Messages apps.

Weather Via Satellite: Staying Connected Off the Grid

Code discovered in the first iOS 26 developer beta points to an unreleased 'Weather via satellite' feature. If launched, this would allow you to check the forecast and other weather data directly in the Weather app, even when you have no Wi-Fi or cellular signal. This would be a valuable addition to Apple's growing suite of satellite-based safety features, which the company recently extended for free for an additional year for iPhone 14 and 15 users.

New Emoji Coming to Your iPhone Keyboard

Following a predictable annual cycle, iOS 26.4 will almost certainly introduce a new batch of emoji. The Unicode Consortium has already previewed some of the candidates from Unicode 17.0, including a Trombone, Treasure Chest, Hairy Creature (Bigfoot), Apple Core, and the popular Discord emote, Distorted Face. It typically takes Apple a few months to design these characters in its signature style, making a spring release date highly likely.

While the initial launch of iOS 26 set the stage, the upcoming point releases are poised to deliver some of the most anticipated updates, from a more intelligent Siri to a truly modern messaging experience with Android users. These features show Apple's commitment to enhancing security, convenience, and connectivity across its ecosystem.

Which of these upcoming features are you most excited to try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.