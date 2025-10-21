For millions, it has been the digital wallpaper of their daily lives for nearly a decade, the reliable foundation for work, play, and everything in between. But the era of Windows 10 is officially drawing to a close.

As of October 14, 2025, Microsoft has pushed its veteran operating system into its 'end of life' phase, a move that carries significant security implications for those not yet ready to move on.

As Engadget reports, while your PC will not suddenly stop working, the default security updates that shield it from threats have now ceased, leaving a digital door wide open for malware. This leaves users at a crossroads with a critical decision to make.

How to Keep Microsoft and Windows 10 Secure for Another Year

Faced with the end of support, you have a few paths forward. The most obvious is upgrading to Windows 11, provided your hardware is compatible, or purchasing a new machine entirely. However, for the millions whose PCs run perfectly well on Windows 10 but cannot make the jump, there is a third, crucial option: enrolling in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

This program, which costs regular business users $61 for the first year, is designed to give you an additional three years of vital security patches, with the first year now being offered for free to home users through this specific method. This allows you to keep your current setup secure while you plan your next move, without having to spend a penny.

The Process for Extending Microsoft and Windows 10 Support

Getting your free year of security updates is a straightforward process, but it requires a few preliminary checks to ensure a smooth enrolment.

First, you must confirm that your PC is running Windows 10, version 22H2, and is fully up to date. You can verify your version by navigating to 'Settings' > 'System' > 'About', and then check for any pending updates by going to 'Settings' > 'Update & Security' and clicking 'Check for updates'. Second, these changes must be made from an administrator account, which is typically the first account created on the computer and holds the necessary permissions.

Once you are ready, head to the 'Update & Security' section in your Settings and look for the 'Enroll Now' link for the ESU program. Do not be surprised if Microsoft presents you with one last offer to upgrade to Windows 11 if your machine is eligible; if so, that remains the simplest long-term solution.

The 'Free' ESU Catch from Microsoft and Windows 10

The 'secret trick' is that Microsoft has bundled the free first-year ESU offer with its PC backup feature in OneDrive. By agreeing to back up your PC settings to the cloud, you automatically trigger the ESU enrollment for your device.

However, this 'free' option comes with a couple of important conditions for users in the US. The first is that you must link your local Windows login to a cloud-based Microsoft account. Many people have already done this to use services like Office 365, 'OneDrive', or 'GamePass', but if you have intentionally kept your login local, this is the trade-off. The second catch involves data storage.

The free backup only covers the first 5 GB of data. If your files exceed this limit, you will be prompted to pay for a 'OneDrive' subscription. Thankfully, you can easily manage this by customising your backup settings and toggling off folders like 'Documents', 'Pictures', and 'Videos' to ensure you stay under the free threshold, securing your free year of updates and giving you breathing room until this time next year.

Microsoft has provided a valuable lifeline for Windows 10 users, but it is a temporary one. This free year of security updates is the perfect opportunity to plan your next step, whether that is saving for a new PC or preparing for an eventual upgrade.

The clock is ticking, but for now, you have time. Have you enrolled in the ESU program, or are you upgrading right away? Share your plans and help others in the community decide on their next move.