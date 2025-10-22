The foldable phone market has matured, with Samsung's Z Fold and Z Flip series moving from novelty to mainstream. But the next great leap, the 'holy grail' of foldable technology, has always been the tri-fold: a device that blurs the lines between a smartphone and a true, pocketable tablet. For most of 2025, the rumoured Galaxy G Fold has been just that, a persistent rumour. Now, after months of whispers, it seems Samsung is finally ready to lift the curtain, if only just a little.

A Glimpse, Not a Launch: The Samsung Tri-fold at APEC

The big news, as reported by TechRadar citing a Bloomberg source 'familiar with the matter', is that the handset will be unveiled at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. This high-profile event, scheduled to begin in Gyeongju, South Korea on Friday, October 31, is the new target for the phone's first public appearance.

However, this is not a traditional 'Unpacked' event for consumers. This is a strategic 'look but don't touch' reveal. The report states the Galaxy G Fold will 'likely to be displayed under glass'. This tactic is designed to impress government officials and corporate partners, allowing Samsung to prove the groundbreaking concept exists while keeping the final, polished product and its potential flaws under wraps.

The Frustrating Wait for the Samsung Tri-fold

This new APEC rumour feels solid. It is reportedly the 'second time' this specific event has been pinpointed for the reveal, and Bloomberg's track record on tech leaks is strong. This gives the rumour significant weight, which will be a relief to tech enthusiasts who have been following the saga all year.

A previous, widely-circulated prediction that we would see the handset at 'the end of September' has 'clearly hasn't panned out', leaving many disappointed. Samsung itself has fanned the flames of anticipation, stating that the tri-fold will launch sometime 'before the end of the year'. With 2025's weeks rapidly running out, an October 31 reveal on the summit's opening day fits this official timeline perfectly.

What Will the Final Samsung Tri-fold Look and Feel Like?

Even with a reveal, public availability is another question entirely. Reports 'have suggested' the Galaxy G Fold 'won't actually go on sale until sometime in November.' The good news is that this is expected to be a 'global launch', unlike some of Samsung's other experimental foldables.

When it does launch, what are we expecting? Leaks suggest an 'inward-folding design'. Rumors point to a massive 8.1-inch internal AMOLED display when fully unfolded, with a highly usable 6.5-inch cover screen on the exterior. The camera system is expected to be flagship-grade, likely featuring a 108 MP main sensor, an ultrawide lens, and a periscope telephoto lens, though some compromises may be made to accommodate the complex hinge mechanism.

The engineering inside is rumoured to be incredibly complex, potentially featuring 'three separate batteries' to power the enormous display. At its heart, it is expected to be powered by the 'Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.'

The Samsung Tri-fold and Its Eye-Watering Price Tag

If you are keen to make this device your next smartphone upgrade, it is probably time to start saving. This first-generation technology will carry a cost to match its innovation. Leaks 'have pointed to' a starting price of around $3,000. This converts to approximately £2,235 or AU$4,640, a sum that places it in an ultra-premium category, far above even the most expensive mainstream flagships.

This price is expected to be for the base model, likely starting at 512GB of storage, with a 1TB version potentially costing even more. This firmly places the G Fold in a category of its own, far beyond the cost of even the most expensive mainstream phones on the market.

Samsung's Galaxy G Fold is no longer just a rumour; it's a tangible reality, even if it's one currently protected behind glass. The strategic reveal at APEC signals that the next era of foldables is officially here, promising a true tablet-in-your-pocket experience.

But this innovation comes at a steep price, with a $3,000 tag and a frustrating wait for a hands-on launch. The future of mobile tech is folding in a new way, but it will ask consumers to pay a heavy premium for the privilege.

What do you think? Is a $3,000 tri-fold the future of computing, or is it a niche gadget too expensive to go mainstream? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!