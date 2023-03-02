Apple recently increased the cost of its official battery replacement service for the iPhone, charging customers up to $20 more than they were previously charged beginning in March 2023. As stated by the firm on its Battery Repair service page, these charges apply for out-of-warranty devices coming in to have it changed.

As most smartphones today have built-in batteries, it is a hassle to have them replaced. The battery is the life and heart of the smartphone. Thus, it should be one of the main considerations when purchasing a phone.

Apple increases charges for battery repairs

Apple's support page for iPhone Battery Repair indicated a price increase for the various smartphone lineups that are currently available. The price Apple will charge for the iPhone battery will depend on the model of the smartphone and can be seen when browsing the estimate page to create the estimated prices.

The cost already includes the required service and replacement part, and users will be prompted to schedule a service at the local Apple Store or another convenient location. The following are the costs for replacing the iPhone battery for some models.

iPhone 8, iPhone SE, and earlier models - from $49, now $69

iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 - from $69, now $89

The company will charge $99 for iPhone 14 users who want their batteries replaced. This makes it the most expensive replacement charge of all devices. It must be noted that this price is for those who do not have an active Apple Care plan.

What is the reason for raising the prices of iPhone Service?

Since increasing the cost to repair iPhone batteries for the first time in 2019, Apple has maintained the prices before the price rise in March 2023. It's crucial to remember that this resulted from price cuts made in 2018 when Apple was dealing with the "Batterygate" incident, which saw inferior batteries on iPhones cause device slowdown.

The right to repair their iPhones

After holding out for a while to encourage consumers to bring in their devices, Apple is now granting the general public the "right to repair" their iPhones using the required parts. Replacing a device at home is one of the simplest and most reliable ways to ensure that it receives the proper care, and numerous online guides are available for this task.

"Apple today announced Self Service Repair is now available in eight European countries, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. Customers who wish to complete their repairs will be able to perform many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon," Apple said in 2022

The countries are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK, according to 9TO5Mac.

The public does not need to worry too much about the newest iPhone 14, as Apple boasted that it has an "all-day" battery life that will see them through the day thanks to its enhanced power cell. But, how long the battery lasts would still rely on how it is used and charged by its user.

Influencers and content creators assert that users may extend the battery life of their iPhones to two years or longer, with the renowned Battery Health feature in the Settings staying at 100% throughout. This includes not leaving the item charging overnight, not overcharging it, and exercising caution when using it.

Consumers must take their devices to service centres, including Apple when all else fails. However, with the increased fees, it may not be the best bet for the budget conscious.