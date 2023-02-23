With the "Redfall" release date just a few months away, Bethesda has been slowly revealing more details about the upcoming co-op FPS. For instance, a recently released trailer shows how the vampires take over the once-idyllic island town of Redfall with the aid of their supernatural powers.

'Redfall' trailer

Bethesda recently released a "Redfall" trailer showing some of the powers that vampires possess. The clip starts with an aerial view of the town on a sunny day until the arrival of the vampires.

Suddenly, the town is plunged into darkness, but this is not caused by an ordinary eclipse. Rather, it is the result of one of the abilities of more powerful vampires who have the power to block out sunlight harmful to their kind.

Vampires also have the power of flight or, at least, the ability to levitate. The trailer shows several vampires slowly floating around town, searching for their next victim.

The undead can also have the power to push back the sea from land, according to VG247. This makes it more difficult for survivors to get off the island.

Despite the supernatural powers of their enemies, survivors have not given up. The gameplay trailer shows people doing their best to fight back and protect the remaining survivors.

'Redfall' playable characters

Players can pick one of the game's four playable characters: Layla Ellison, Jacob Boyer, Remi de la Rosa, and Devinder Crousley.

Layla Ellison is a biomedical engineering student who miraculously survived an accident in the research facility. The plus side is that she now has powerful telekinetic powers due to the incident, according to TechRadar.com.

Jacob Boyer is a former military sniper who is now a freelancer. Jacob has a mysterious vampiric eye and a phantom raven as a result of strange events that have occurred on Redfall.

Combat engineer Remi de la Rosa has dedicated her entire life to serving on the front lines. She is resolved to assist in the rescue of Redfall's survivors with the aid of her robot, Bribón.

Devinder Crousley is a cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. He is on a mission to prove himself, armed with weapons he created.

'Redfall' release date, platforms

The "Redfall" release date is scheduled on May 2, 2023. The game will be available for multiple gaming platforms, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one.